Rockets Star Tari Eason Seeks Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend After Alleged Threats

Weeks ago, Tari Eason signed an $81.5 million contract extension. The Houston Rockets star experienced a shooting slump after the All-Star break, but the franchise trusted him to bounce back. However, during the off-season, everyone’s focus has shifted considerably to the 25-year-old’s personal life after claims that his ex-girlfriend destroyed $92,000 worth of belongings.

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TMZ reported: “The Houston Rockets star filed a petition, obtained by TMZ, on Thursday … and he’s asking for protection from 32-year-old Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, who he describes as someone he “used to date”.”

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There are three major claims why Eason has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his ex-girlfriend.

Claims she punched him in the face with a closed fist.

Claims she ruined $92,000 worth of his designer clothes with bleach.

Claims she had a friend threaten him with “breaking both of his legs” and alleged threats to his life.

According to court documents, Eason claimed that he once drove Rodriguez home at her mother’s request. However, after arriving, they allegedly got into a fight, and Eason stated that Rodriguez punched him.

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It didn’t end there.

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Eason further mentioned that the issue escalated after Rodriguez went to Eason’s Airbnb and reportedly poured bleach over his designer pieces. He also received threats from Rodriguez’s associates afterward.

TMZ reported that the Rockets player now hopes the court grants him a restraining order. This means Rodriguez would be required to stay away from him, his personal property, and all arenas in California where Houston might play in the future. Their alleged relationship timeline is unknown.

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Rodriguez is a 32-year-old fashion influencer and model with 715K followers on her official Instagram account. In October 2025, she posted a carousel of photos attending a Rockets game.

While she has updated multiple Instagram stories, Rodriguez has not issued a statement regarding the alleged claims by Eason.

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Critics have been vocal about the 25-year-old’s on-court production, but it was his mother who hinted at the alleged behind-the-scenes struggles.

“That man is gone through a great deal,” Teroya Eason tweeted two weeks ago. “So much more than most of you can imagine. He won’t be free. Everything is not about money. He will certainly do what he was born to do though. Know that.”

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On-court issues for Tari Eason

Before the start of last season, Tari Eason turned down a $100 million contract and wanted to prove his value. He was a restricted free agent and averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. The 25-year-old even had a hot start last season, averaging 12 points.

However, after the All-Star break, he couldn’t buy a bucket. Tari Eason made just 24 of his 110 3-point attempts (21.8 percent). His offensive confidence suffered because of his extended shooting slump. It may have cost him $18.5 million. But still, the Rockets’ star contributed defensively.

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Once he signed the new contract, he tweeted a reminder to his critics.

“So many opinions on my game yall.. I swear to god you couldn’t walk a mile in my shoes💯 yall can’t even be great at the lil things at your own respective jobs😭 only no one cares what yall do🤷🏾‍♂️.”

His situation with the Rockets seems sorted, as the franchise is ready to back the 25-year-old. But the personal situation involving his ex-girlfriend is now a legal matter, and it will take some time to reach a resolution.

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In fact, there’s been a recent development on Eason’s mother’s social media account about his personal situation. While the details aren’t clear yet, Teroya has specifically responded to an account that claimed the Rockets star trolled his ex-girlfriend on social media after she lost her baby in a miscarriage.

Eason’s mother breaks her silence about Rodriguez

“I promise you very soon,” Teroya wrote on X. “Everybody’s gonna realize how crazy people really get when they don’t get what they want. And it’s so much deeper than that because he left her before the pregnancy. I’m not even sure it was ever his. The miscarriage was always the plan, but she was hoping he took her back and they could miscarriage together with this weird stuff but he never did so several weeks before the baby shower and several weeks after I’m asking for a blood test now there’s no more baby??

I’m sorry mental anguish. I wanna know what happened to my grandchild at the very least you’re gonna publicly tell these people that you are lying about this young man. I told his dumb a** women are smarter. We are smarter and some of us use that such as sick advantage she is outer limits.”

While Tari Eason prepares for his fifth year in the NBA, there appears to be a lot of noise surrounding him beyond the basketball court. And the player’s mother, Teroya, who hasn’t hesitated to back him publicly during tough times, continues to do the same this time as well.