Rockets to Cut Ties With $122M Star as Kevin Durant’s Future in Houston Hangs in Balance

The Houston Rockets are heading into the third game of their 2025 preseason slate. With a hope of keeping their winning streak intact, Kevin Durant & Co. will walk into Legacy Arena. This fresh start, after a tough stretch with the Phoenix Suns, is suiting the Slim Reaper. However, given how the franchise is in its “hard decisions” era, as The Athletic’s John Hollinger adds, a major shake-up awaits in the shadows.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tari Eason is on the extension bubble, and Amen Thompson could be due for a max deal a year from now. Houston already flipped Cam Whitmore because he had no spot, and Jalen Green went into the Durant trade. Jabari Smith Jr.’s $122 million extension mirrors Green’s in flexibility, letting the Rockets match salaries next summer. Houston may need another big consolidation if it truly plans to bring Durant back, who could hit free agency in 2026 but seems likely to stay.

The Houston Rockets’ asset pool remains insane. They hold two unprotected first-round picks from Phoenix in 2027 and 2029, arguably the best trade chips in the league. Plus, a 2027 pick swap with struggling Brooklyn. If the right piece appears, Houston can pounce.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One argument against extending Eason is preserving a tradeable contract for in-season moves, especially since the team has zero expiring money. Even if things feel clunky early, Houston’s upside is massive.

via Imago Sep 29, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to media during Houston Rockets media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets may feel frontcourt-heavy with Thompson and Alperen Sengun teaming up with Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, Ime Udoka & Co. will leave Fred VanVleet to recover from his ACL injury. Fit issues could emerge, but the team will remain must-watch television.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another bold trade could push them over the top. While some may overhype the roster, the combination of talent, $122 million commitment, prime picks, and a potential Durant reunion makes Houston’s ceiling sky-high. One more move, and watch the NBA tremble.

AD

Now, whispers around Houston are growing louder. Suddenly, Jabari Smith’s $122 million deal feels less like security and more like bait. The Rockets’ front office loves flexibility, and that makes Smith vulnerable. With Kevin Durant’s future hanging in the air, the fear is simple—someone has to go, and Smith’s number fits too perfectly.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Durant’s tenure likely throws Jabari Smith Jr. on the trade’s chopping board

The talk of Houston cutting ties with Jabari Smith Jr. sounds juicier than it truly is. Under the 2025-26 NBA cap of $154.65 million, the Rockets sit near the $205.3 million mark, brushing the First Apron of $195.9 million but staying clear of the Second at $207.8 million. That position tightens flexibility, not loyalty. The front office can breathe—no rule forces them to tear down this rising core.

Smith’s $122 million, five-year extension doesn’t even start until 2026-27, keeping him on his rookie deal for one more season. Houston’s tone has been nothing but supportive, calling him a key starter during camp. There’s no smoke behind the “cut ties” rumor. His new deal screams faith in his long-term role, not a quick financial escape plan.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) runs down the court after making a first half bakst against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s ironic that reports have surfaced about the Houston Rockets potentially shopping Jabari Smith Jr., especially given their parallel push to retain Kevin Durant. Multiple league sources, however, have emphasized that Houston has consistently viewed Smith as a cornerstone of their future, not trade bait.

Beyond the financial investment, there’s a clear on-court and personal synergy between Smith and Durant. The two forwards have developed a growing rapport, both as teammates and as students of each other’s games. Smith, who’s long admired Durant, has embraced his mentorship and patterned parts of his offensive approach- his midrange rhythm, face-up footwork, and defensive fluidity- after KD’s own blueprint.

For Houston, the pairing isn’t just symbolic- it’s strategic. The Rockets believe that Smith’s evolving two-way game complements Durant’s shot creation, giving them a versatile frontcourt foundation for a legitimate title run. That’s why, despite outside speculation, the notion of trading Smith while keeping Durant runs counter to everything the organization has built toward.

As for Kevin Durant, his contract runs through 2025-26 with a player-friendly path to a two-year, $120 million extension. Both sides are eyeing the future together, and his arrival has already cost Houston stars like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, not Smith. The apron limits their maneuvering but doesn’t demand a sacrifice. The Rockets’ cap game is tight, but their foundation—Durant, Smith, and ambition—looks firmly intact.