Rockets vs Cavs: What Happened Between Jabari Smith Jr. and Nae’Qwan Tomlin?

A routine defensive sequence erupted into a heated confrontation between Jabari Smith Jr. and Nae’Qwan Tomlin tonight, bringing the Rockets-Cavaliers game to a screeching halt. It led to double technical fouls after officials reviewed the play.

Moments later, the replay hit the Jumbotron. After a successful Kevin Durant three, Smith nudged his shoulder against Tomlin’s, who, in response, got in his face and yelled a few words. As tensions rose, the Rockets player escalated the moment by pushing him away harder, drawing an immediate whistle.

They continued to argue, prompting officials and teammates to intervene and separate the players before the situation escalated further. Soon after a review, the referees signaled a flagrant one foul on Smith for the shoulder, then handed out offsetting technical fouls to both forwards.

The sequence occurred in the second quarter, with 5:39 left on the clock. So far, both Smith and Tomlin have recorded 10 points, with Houston maintaining its lead at halftime with a 57-40 advantage entering the third, as the Rockets contained the Cavs to their lowest scoring quarter this season with 19 in the first.

However, Cleveland managed to clamp down hard and found their offensive footing in the third, ending the quarter on a 23-5 run to make it a game, entering the fourth trailing by four.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin has made a huge impact in recent games, including an 18-point outing against the Toronto Raptors on November 13. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson singled him out for his hard work, saying, “I really believe in the work. I think of the Summer League. He was incredible; he was elite… he’s building confidence, and kind of what we were talking about before the game. This is a speed game now. You know, it’s going like this and [with] his profile, the way he runs the court and his length, he fits this league.”

He has emerged during a tough time for the Cavs, who have been shorthanded to start the season. Other than missing All-Star guard Darius Garland and versatile forward Max Strus, sophomore Jaylon Tyson and sharpshooter Sam Merrill are also sitting out of tonight’s game, and Tomlin’s energy has been key in igniting a late-game run.

Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun Bring Houston’s Best to Cleveland

The Houston Rockets won’t make things easy for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Kevin Durant is coming off a 35-point night, Alperen Sengun logged a near-triple-double, and the Rockets hold the fourth-best record in the league despite losing guard Fred VanVleet before the season even began. The Slim Reaper has admitted that tough games are making them “better,” and the Rockets have won three straight games against the Cavs.

Imago Sep 29, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Darius Garland (10) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and forward Evan Mobley (4) poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland, looking to break that streak, is missing key swingman Sam Merrill. Merrill, who logged 20 points against Milwaukee, jammed his finger on the game’s first play. His play, including 11 points and three triples in the fourth quarter, showed why the Cavs bet on the second-rounder with a four-year extension this offseason, and added another layer to Cleveland’s growing identity and depth.

That reliability matters especially now, with various injuries looming over the team.

Donovan Mitchell, the league’s fifth-leading scorer by average, has kept the team afloat with his outstanding early-season play, but without Darius Garland, their ceiling remains limited, and the offense needs its initiator back as soon as possible.