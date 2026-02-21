Rockets vs Knicks (Feb 22): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

Jan 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and center Alperen Sengun (28) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks have had different fates in their last games after coming out of the All-Star Weekend. While the Rockets won against the Charlotte Hornets away from home, the Knicks suffered a defeat against an underpowered Pistons outfit. On Saturday, the two fourth-placed teams from both conferences will face each other.

It is a much-awaited game which will be nationally televised with two top teams clashing. The Knicks have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, whereas the Rockets are 6-4. They last locked horns back on February 3, 2025, which saw the Knicks beat the Rockets 124-118 with Jalen Brunson guiding his team to victory with 42 points.

Overall, the Rockets have very balanced statistics for the season. They hold a defensive rating of 112.8, fifth in the league, and the offensive rating is 188, seventh in the league. On the other hand, the Knicks have an offensive rating of 119.9, third in the league, while their defensive rating is 113.9, tenth in the standings. So it promises to be a blockbuster clash, but which team will emerge victorious at the buzzer?

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Where to watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video and ABC

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Knicks Injury Report

Pacome Dadiet – questionable

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Miles McBride – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Probable Lineups

Based on the latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up for Saturday’s game.

Houston Rockets

PG: Amen Thompson

SG: Tari Eason

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Jabari Smith Jr

C: Alperen Sengun

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Josh Hart

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: OG Anunoby

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Prediction: Can the Knicks secure a win over the inform Rockets?

This will be the first time that the Knicks and the Rockets will be facing each other this season. However, according to Polymarket, the New York Knicks are heavy favorites to win tonight despite their recent inconsistency in results and form.

The moneyline gives the Knicks a 60% win probability, which is significantly higher than the Rockets’ 41%. This is despite the Knicks’ recent struggle against a physically imposing team without their best players available. Here comes another team with tall players who could hurt the Knicks, but the odds are stacked in their favor.

Imago Credits: Polymarket

Despite the prediction, we expect a close game as Ime Udoka will look to take cues from the Knicks’ last game against the Pistons. On the other hand, the Knicks will look to leave that defeat behind them and move forward with the hope of beating the Rockets. A lot will depend on their talismanic guard Jalen Brunson if they want to eke out a result. Overall, the Knicks do have the firepower to trouble the Rockets, but consistency has been a primary concern for them in recent games.

The Rockets also do not have a very convincing away record of 16-13, but they have won their last five away games, including the one against the Oklahoma City Thunder before the All-Star Weekend. So heading into this one at Madison Square Garden, they may have a slight upper hand.