How & Where to Watch NBA Games on Monday, 15th December ft. Pistons vs Celtics, Rockets vs Nuggets & More

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 14, 2025 | 7:00 AM EST

How & Where to Watch NBA Games on Monday, 15th December ft. Pistons vs Celtics, Rockets vs Nuggets & More

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 14, 2025 | 7:00 AM EST

NBA action heats up on Monday, December 15, with a five-game spread across various time slots. From an East heavyweight clash in Boston against the Detroit Pistons to a nighttime showdown at the Ball Arena, fans have several ways to catch the action, whether that’s on TV, via live streaming, or on local radio. Here’s everything you need to know about game times, venues, and broadcasting for every matchup.

NBA Games on Monday, December 15 – Full Schedule

NBA GamesTime (ET)Venue
Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics7:00 PMTD Garden, Boston
Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat7:30 PMKaseya Center, Miami
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz9:00 PMDelta Center, Salt Lake City
Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets9:30 PMBall Arena, Denver
Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers10:30 PMIntuit Dome, Inglewood

How & Where to Watch Each NBA Game on Monday, December 15

Where to Watch Pistons vs Celtics – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • Local Broadcast (Boston): NBC Sports Boston
  • Local Broadcast (Detroit): FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
  • National: Peacock / NBC Sports
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBA League Pass (out-of-market)
  • Celtics Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)
  • Pistons Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM)

Where to Watch Raptors vs Heat – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • Local Broadcast (Toronto): TSN / Sportsnet
  • Local Broadcast (Heat): FanDuel Sports Network Sun
  • Streaming: NBA League Pass
  • Raptors Radio: CHUM FM
  • Heat Radio: 940 WINZ

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Jazz – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • Local Broadcast (Dallas): Bally Sports Southwest / FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
  • Local Broadcast (Utah): KJZZ-TV
  • Streaming: NBA League Pass
  • Mavericks Radio: 96.7 FM / The Ticket Dallas
  • Jazz Radio: KZNS 1280 AM

Where to Watch Rockets vs Nuggets – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • Local Broadcast (Houston): Space City Home Network
  • Local Broadcast (Denver): Altitude Sports
  • National: Peacock / NBC Sports
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBA League Pass, Altitude+
  • Rockets Radio: 790 AM The Ticket
  • Nuggets Radio: Altitude Sports Radio (KKSE) 92.5 FM
Where to Watch Grizzlies vs Clippers – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • Local Broadcast (Memphis): FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
  • Local Broadcast (Los Angeles): Bally Sports SoCal
  • Streaming: NBA League Pass
  • Grizzlies Radio: Sports 56 WHBQ
  • Clippers Radio: ESPN LA 710

Tonight’s must-watch matchup is in Denver, as the Nuggets (#2) take on the Houston Rockets (#3). The two teams have already faced off in November during the NBA Cup, when Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray closed the game 112-109. The Nuggets will hope to squash an odd four-game home losing streak as the team performs better on the road (12-2) than at home (6-4).

The Rockets, meanwhile, are performing well, having won seven of their last 10 games, and are kicking off a six-game road trip ahead of Christmas. It extends through their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.

The Houston side has the second-best offense in the NBA, behind the Nuggets. Still, their defensive rating is significantly better, so this matchup should be fun for any hoops fan, especially with Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun going head-to-head with Jokic and Murray.

