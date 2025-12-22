How and Where to Watch Rockets vs Kings? TV channel and Streaming Options for December 21

After falling in New Orleans, the Houston Rockets were looking for redemption. They ended up beaten in a 128-125 OT loss by Denver before meeting them again yesterday. The outcome was the opposite of Monday night. Hopefully their Christmas road trip doesn’t sour when the Sacramento Kings host them at the Golden 1 Center tonight.

The Kings have a lot at stake too. They’re hoping to end a five-game losing streak tonight. And if the Pelicans turned their fortunes around against Houston, the Kings just might too.

NBA Games on December 21, 2025

3:30 p.m., Time (EST) Network Bulls @ Hawks 3:30 p.m. Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Southeast Raptors @ Nets 6 p.m The Sports Network, YES Network Heat @ Knicks 6 p.m. FanDuel Sports Sun, MSG Spurs @ Wizards 7 p.m. Monumental Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Southwest Bucks @ Timberwolves 7 p.m. FanDuel Sports North Extra, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin Rockets @ Kings 10 p.m. Space City Home Network, NBC Sports California

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Streaming: Fubo, Peacock

TV: Space City Home Network, NBC Sports California

What to look out for in Rockets vs Kings

Dorian Finney-Smith joins Fred Van Vleet on the Rockets injury list with a hurt ankle tonight. But Tari Eason who has been sidelined since November 14, is finally making his return tonight, confirmed by Ime Udoka.

The Kings are going to be without Zach Lavine and Domantas Sabonis. The verdict is still pending on Drew Eubanks.

But the Rockets will still be brining the star power. Alperen Sengun has been putting up impressive numbers, 23 points, 7 assists and 9.3 boards per game, shooting 49.4% from the floor. He’s going to join Kevin Durant who’s had two back-t0-back 30+ points games and a 25-point outing against Denver this week.

They also have Amen Thompson averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game. And after barely beating the Nuggets 101-115 in their second matchup of the month, KD is not in a celebratory mood.

“I’m not celebrating like it’s the championship, but we (had) lost two in a row. We wanted to win,” Durant said yesterday and he’s going to carry that forward into tonight’s game.

Before KD, Houston was 0-3 against the Kings in 2025-25. This year, the Kings’ wins have been few and far between.

Sacramento’s suffering from the 3-point range, 19.4%. Russell Westbrook, Keegan Murray and DeMar DeRozan are making zero shots from the arc as recently as yesterday.

Without Sabonis, the team has lost 11 games so far. And their star center is going to be out for an additional four to five weeks.

The Kings aren’t looking so great right now. But they’re looking at the Rockets to redeem their down and out streak.