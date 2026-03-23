“How Can You Not Respect?” LeBron James’ Lakers Legacy Earns Praise Amid Uncertain Future

We’ve normalised LeBron James breaking records. His equalling Robert Parish’s record for most games played was received as a regular feat. James has played 23 seasons. Of course, he was going to break that record. But it’s reached a point where accolades that dictate legacy have been minimised in LeBron James’ case. That’s the punishment for being so good for this long.

Nobody has ever managed to play for 23 years. James is doing so ethically, still sinking himself into the process daily. That can’t just go unnoticed. Out of every milestone James has achieved, his mental fortitude may just be the most impressive achievement. He’s found a way to love the game and what it demands, no matter how cruel the return has been at times.

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“When you consider like since he’s been in LA, this is the most injury-riddled version of his life. Like to be able to just want to put up with it and know that man, I’m not what I once was… And yet still be awesome at his job… You can say Jordan’s a lot better, that’s all fine. But how can you not respect, just respect what this man is doing,” analyst Amin Elhassan said on The Jax Show.

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At 41, most players were relaxing. If they were still playing, they were satisfied with a scarce appearance. LeBron James is a completely different animal. He’s still just as diligent with recovery and averages 33 minutes per game. That is after dealing with sciatica, causing him to miss the first 14 games of the season.

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Sure, he’s admitted that his body doesn’t respond as gracefully as before. James isn’t jumping well above the rim. But just the fact that even after achieving everything, the Akron Hammer is just as excited for the start of a new season. It’s unprecedented dedication to his craft, despite hitting the highest peak there is.

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James is never just playing to satisfy, but always with the intention to be impactful.

LeBron James propels the Lakers with his sacrifice

The physical and mental side of playing at the top level for two decades is an exceptional achievement. But this year has been all about changes for LeBron James. For 22 years, he was the guy whom franchises would build around. With Luka Doncic in the mix now, he’s taken a step back without any complaints.

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Accepting that hierarchy as one of the most accomplished players speaks volumes about James’ desire to help the team. JJ Redick salutes his competitive fire. And for LeBron James, it’s always been about doing what’s best for the team.

“The team is most important. Everybody’s successful when we win. So, yeah, it is a sacrifice. I know what I’m capable of still doing as an individual, but what’s important for this team, I’m able to adapt to what’s important for this team. And that’s the only thing that matters. And the win is the only thing that matters,” he said about his role with the Lakers.

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That’s changed the way the Lakers play basketball. James is operating away from the ball and making plays that matter. Against the Orlando Magic, he forced a crucial turnover, which allowed the Lakers to get a game-winning shot. He is diving all over the floor and playing suffocating defense. Since Redick’s praise, the Lakers have yet to lose.

They are also on a nine-game unbeaten streak. LeBron James has smoothly adapted to every situation. Whether that’s scoring 30 or 12, he’s made winning plays without being the hero of the team. That acceptance has changed fortunes for the Lakers. And he’s doing this while in the final year of his deal. LeBron James doesn’t have an obligation to show he’s vulnerable to ‘Father Time’. Yet, he’s put his self-esteem aside for the greater good of the team.

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It may not be spoken about enough. However, it’s important to recognise the fluidity that LeBron James has shown throughout his career. He’s become synonymous with success. James just proved he doesn’t need to be the foundation to be bought in.