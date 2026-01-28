How ClutchPoints Is Bringing Live NBA News and Intel to Fans With “Clutch Scoops”

In an era when NBA news moves at breakneck speed (and misinformation can travel just as fast), fans are craving clarity, credibility, and context. ClutchPoints’ newest live show, “Clutch Scoops,” aims to deliver exactly that: trusted insider reporting, distilled into a fast-paced, 30-minute weekly format built for today’s digital-first audience.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Clutch Scoops” airs weekly on ClutchPoints’ YouTube and X accounts. Hosted by ClutchPoints reporters Brett Siegel and Tomer Azarly, the half-hour live show dives into the latest NBA news, rumors, and intel from around the league. In a sports media landscape filled with information overload, Siegel and Azarly provide a refreshing, no-frills breakdown that separates signal from noise and gives fans everything they need to know in just 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before, during, and after each episode of “Clutch Scoops,” ClutchPoints’ staff works behind the scenes to maximize the show’s reach and impact. In addition to written bylines from Siegel and Azarly that expand on their on-air reporting, ClutchPoints’ social and video teams create graphics and cut segments for distribution across platforms. Meanwhile, the editorial staff publishes supplementary articles on ClutchPoints.com, diving deeper into some of the most compelling topics discussed on the show.

Debuting in early December, “Clutch Scoops” has seen steady growth through its first four episodes, with over 50K live viewers and 650K engagements on its live broadcasts on X and over six million impressions on Facebook and Instagram from content stemming from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ClutchPoints (@clutchpoints) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

While launching a live show required extensive coordination, planning, and cross-team collaboration, ClutchPoints’ founder and CEO Nish Patel has been encouraged by the early results.

“It’s simple: The world is short on time,” Patel told EssentiallySports. “The idea was a fast-paced show giving true fans what’s really going on behind the scenes of their favorite teams and players. It’s a winning formula, and the success so far proves that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Although nobody quite matches ESPN’s Shams Charania in terms of breaking NBA news, Siegel and Azarly are deeply plugged into the league, speaking daily with players, agents, and executives to peel back the curtain for fans. Siegel, who joined ClutchPoints in May 2023, serves as the company’s national NBA insider and is credentialed for the league’s biggest events.

“With all the information and reports out there, especially on social media, NBA fans are oftentimes overloaded and have so many questions about what exactly every report means,” Siegel told EssentiallySports. “That is why Clutch Scoops is vital – it gives fans another way to not only learn of new intel and reports, but learn more about certain subjects in a conversation-like way. Few companies actually have their reporters, and insiders expand on their reports in this type of format, which is why what we are doing here at ClutchPoints is so unique.”

Azarly, meanwhile, has been with ClutchPoints for a decade and is entering his ninth season as the LA Clippers beat writer, in addition to his national NBA reporting responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a rapidly evolving news cycle, we’re aiming to provide as much in-depth information as possible about trending players and teams’ situations in a window that allows fans to absorb it and move on with their respective days,” Azarly said. “The video aspect works hand-in-hand with our written work to cover fans across multiple platforms.”

As “Clutch Scoops” continues to grow, the show represents a larger evolution of ClutchPoints’ commitment to original reporting, live programming, and real-time storytelling. By combining trusted insiders, coordinated newsroom amplification, and a platform-native approach to distribution, ClutchPoints is positioning “Clutch Scoops” as a must-watch destination for NBA fans worldwide.