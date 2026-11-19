Stephen A. Smith has been focused on the shades of Purple & Gold since July, at the very least. But when he took it to First Take’s national reach, then there was a problem. Former NBA players, professional athletes, and media analysts took more than just an exception to it. It ignited a fiery debate over sports rhetoric and modern basketball culture.

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After months of backhanded analysis of the Los Angeles Lakers’ scorching 13-2 start on his YouTube show, Smith brought up the racial makeup of their starters in a crass way on ESPN. Entering the 2026–27 season in their first year without LeBron James, the Lakers have surged to the top of the Western Conference behind the play of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, a trio of standout contributors who all happen to be white. Even as Los Angeles has leaned on key contributors like Quentin Grimes, who erupted for 47 points in an overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets, and Matisse Thybulle’s defense, Smith repeatedly returned to the roster’s core as a talking point.

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“It’s very, very important. As we’re watching sports today with all the money that’s being exchanged, you want little motivational nuggets to nudge cats a little bit. So, I’m looking at the brothers, and I’m saying, LA is doing special things. The Lakers are doing special things,” Smith said. “JJ Redick, right now, as far as I’m concerned, is one of the leading candidates for Coach of the Year. Rob Pelinka, and what he’s put together, might be an Executive of the Year, with the way that he’s doing the job. A hell of a job. Luka Doncic is just all-world. Austin Reaves is showing you how he can ball.”

After cushioning the build-up, he framed it as if the rest of the league needed to have a group meeting on how to stop the Lakers.

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“I’m gonna say it for them. I’m looking at the fellas. LA looks pretty damn good. These white brothers can play; they can play. They can win a championship. This is the NBA! Y’all gonna let them win a championship?”

An argument can be made on whether any team is ‘letting’ another win. But the NBA fanbase and sports media community pushed back on Smith’s hyperfocused emphasis on the Lakers’ roster makeup.

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Despite Doncic leading the league in scoring with 38.8 points per game and Kessler anchoring the paint with strong rebounding and rim protection, Smith argued that history stood against the group’s title ceiling. A good few disagreed.

Former athletes push back on Stephen A. Smith’s comments on Lakers

After Stephen A. Smith made those remarks on First Take, former players, broadcasters, entertainers and fans were quick to shut it down.

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Former basketball player and now Smith’s colleague at ESPN, Jay Williams, had the harshest response to it.

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“This sounds like something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed. Think about how disturbing that is. We spent generations fighting to ensure athletes were judged by their talent, not the color of their skin. Now we’re openly questioning whether Black players should allow white players to win? At what point does fighting against discrimination turn into perpetuating the same mentality we fought so hard to overcome?”

Fans not only agreed with him; they hoped Williams would say it to Smith’s face on ESPN to see his response.

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NBA superfan and Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., leaned into dry humor by pairing a White Chicks spoof GIF with the caption, “Well…well…well……”

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons had a brief, skeptical take with a simple question: “just let this slide i guess ?”

Several fans responded that since it’s Stephen A. Smith, they will decidedly not let it pass.

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Meanwhile, Memphis television sports personality and former NFL player Doc Holliday was especially incensed that Smith said other players are privately messaging him with praise for saying the quiet part out loud. He posted a video pushing back on the premise by invoking golf icon Tiger Woods.

“Think about what would have happened if any sports media person, when Tiger Woods was coming out, would’ve went on national television and say ‘Y’all gonna let Tiger Woods dominate golf? What y’all gonna do about that?’ … What’s the fact of them being white got to do with anything? They hooping, bro! We’ve always seen white dudes that can hoop. If you get a group white dudes who are very good, Like, Doncic, Kessler, and Austin Reaves are, and you put them on one team together, guess what? That team is gonna be pretty goddamn good!… But it’s baffling to me because we know if it was the other way around, we’ll be calling for somebody else…”

Holliday’s reaction was the most striking, as fans felt that Smith was using a distorted narrative around the Lakers to force a reaction.

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Other fans have made a clear defense of the new look Lakers stating, “If they ball they ball. That’s all that matters.”

So far, no one on the Lakers side has responded directly. While debates over roster construction, schedules and championship contenders will continue as the Lakers defy expectations, the backlash to Smith’s comments underscored a clear divide over whether an opinion like that belongs at the center of everyday basketball analysis.