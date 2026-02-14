How Is Damian Lillard in the 3-Point Contest Without Playing This Season? Explained  

Damian Lillard just pulled off a feat that has NBA fans scratching their heads: returning to the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest without having played a single minute of regular-season basketball this year. On Saturday night in Los Angeles, “Dame Time” officially returned to the Intuit Dome to compete against Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. But on the path to claim his third title and joining the elite company of Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only three-time winners, you have to question the logistics of it.

Apart from being in Achilles recovery, how does Damian Lillard qualify for an All-Star event? That’s a question on many minds as the guard remains sidelined and hasn’t played a single regular season game.

There happens to be a precedent for it. A Lithuanian sharpshooter, Rimas Kurtinaitis competed in 1989 without ever playing an NBA game. So it appears that the NBA is flexible when it comes to the other All-Star adjacent events barring the main game.

This is a developing story.