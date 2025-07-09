How Is Khaman Maluach Still Playing in America? Ethnicity Background, Visa Trouble, & More Unknown Details

“Ultimately, I have Maluach a bit higher than the player below him because I think he has a clearer path to becoming a difference-maker,” said Athletic writer Eric Koreen on Khaman Maluach. The kid’s just 18, and he already has the status of being the differential. You can just tell how much of a world-beater he’ll be. Cooper Flagg might be the headliner. But Maluach will treat page 3 like it’s the NCAA and dominate like he always does.

The 7’1, 253-pound big man will become the 8th South Sudanese player to step foot on the NBA hardwood. But there seems to be something different about this Duke graduate. It could be his skills on the court. What might be more interesting would be his rise to the majors as a refugee, struggling to find a breath in this open world. And to go with it, the issue he had to face with his visa.

What is Khaman Maluach’s ethnicity and nationality?

Maluach was born on September 14, 2006, in Rumbek, a town in Lakes State, South Sudan. He seemed to be talented from the get-go. However, the torrential issues that plagued Rumbek (despite independence) forced the family to flee to Uganda, with the exception of his father, Madit Maluach. Still, Khaman, his siblings, and his mother all fled to Uganda in search of some peace and whatever prosperity God could give them.

Madit’s decision to stay behind in South Sudan reflects the difficult choices faced by many South Sudanese families during years of instability and civil war. There’s not a better case study in the NBA to speak of the toughness Khaman and his family had to endure to reach here. Yet still, all Khaman cared about was the Luol Deng poster on his wall. And all that did was bring his extreme skill and inbuilt talent to get him to the big stages. The kid screams of yet another legendary Blue Devil.

As mentioned earlier, Khaman Khaman was born in South Sudan. He reps his country with pride on the international court. He made the national team at just 16. Yup, sixteen. That’s wild. We don’t know his exact ethnic roots. No one’s dropped that info publicly. But South Sudan’s got a bunch of different ethnic groups. The Dinka make up the biggest slice—about 40%. Odds are, he’s got some of that in his blood too.

Why did Khaman Maluach face visa issues despite being in the U.S. legally?

Khaman Maluach landed in the U.S. with an F-1 student visa. That let him play hoops at Duke while staying fully legal under student status. His I-20 form kept things smooth on paper. Everything looked good… until April hit. The U.S. suddenly revoked all South Sudanese visas. No warning. No exceptions. That meant even legal students like Maluach couldn’t safely leave and come back. Imagine making the Final Four while your travel papers are in limbo. Social media started buzzing. Some thought he played the semis “illegally.” He didn’t. Duke double-checked everything. They even investigated whether the new rule impacted him. All signs pointed to yes—but with paperwork intact.

So, what now? Now, the NBA has arranged a B‑1/B‑2 visa for him and is actively pursuing a P‑1 athlete visa, clearing the path for his Summer League debut and rookie season. Good news: the NBA’s international team is stepping in to help. So are folks at Duke and maybe even the NCAA. Nobody wants talent like his getting stuck at the airport.

Big picture? This visa policy aimed to pressure South Sudan’s leaders over deportation issues. But it dragged in students and athletes who had nothing to do with it. Maluach just got caught in the crossfire. And now, we all wait to see how it shakes out.

How did the NBA help Khaman Maluach stay eligible and draft-ready?

The NBA’s International Basketball Operations team jumped in right away. They didn’t just sit back. They used diplomatic ties, leaned on their immigration pros, and knew the playbook cold. They’ve backed Maluach since he was 14. He came up through their Senegal academy. Then he balled out in the Basketball Africa League. They weren’t about to let visa drama stop his rise now. So they worked the phones.

The Association got in touch with U.S. immigration officials. They made sure he stayed legal and kept him eligible. Tonight, Maluach is set to make his NBA Summer League debut with the Suns in Las Vegas—a major moment as Phoenix highlights youth development during this camp.

Going from the stages of absolute oppression under refuge in little Rumbek to a big money player, touted to be a difference-maker – it’s no easy feat. Khaman Maluach’s story has moved from refugee beginnings in Uganda to basketball stardom. Now, as a top‑10 NBA pick with the 7′1″ frame and rim‑protecting wingspan, he brings unique value to the Suns. Behind the scenes, the NBA’s coordination of his visa shows league-level investment in his future. With Summer League looming, all eyes are on how he’ll perform—and whether he can fulfill the promise that’s carried him this far. More importantly, of the 12.17 million South Sudanese people, eyeing him on TV as if he’s their own son.