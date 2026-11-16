“How Is That an Offensive Foul?”: Announcers Fume as Hornets Coach Ejected After Bloodied Grayson Allen Call

A bloody nose, a disputed offensive foul, and a coach who wasn’t willing to let the call go. The Charlotte Hornets found themselves at the centre of a heated exchange during their 113–105 loss to the LA Clippers after Grayson Allen was called for an offensive foul following a collision with Isaiah Jackson. The decision left the Hornets’ broadcast announcers fuming.

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Meanwhile, Charles Lee’s attempt to defend his guard ended up finding the exit door.

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With 3:34 left in the third quarter, Allen collided with Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson. Jackson went down, and the officials called an offensive foul on Allen. Play-by-play announcers Dell Curry and Eric Collins could hardly believe the whistle.

“Isaiah Jackson hits the deck, and they call a foul on who? On Grayson,” the announcer said. “And both Grayson and Grant Williams can’t believe it. And Charles Lee’s out at midcourt. He gets T’d up. Oh, look at the face of Grayson Allen! Yeah, they’re gonna look at this long and hard.”

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The disbelief grew as replays showed Jackson leaning toward Allen in an attempt to reach for the ball. The exchange was the key moment in a sequence that quickly shifted from a disputed whistle to a coaching ejection. “Oh, Isaiah Jackson leans in to try and steal the ball. How’s that a foul on Grayson? Come on,” the broadcast crew said.

Charles Lee received his first technical while protesting near mid-court. Meanwhile, Allen showed his bloodied nose as evidence of the argument.

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The Hornets then successfully challenged the call, and the offensive foul was overturned. The reversal did not erase Lee’s technical.

The situation escalated almost immediately. Just 17 seconds later, at the 3:17 mark, Keaton Wagler knocked down a three-pointer to finish an 11–2 Clippers run. Lee called a timeout, but continued arguing with the officials near half court. Grant Williams stepped in and held his coach back. It was not enough to prevent the refs from issuing a second technical, which automatically sent Lee to the locker room.

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Assistant coach Lamar Skeeter took over for the remainder of the contest.

The Hornets were still ahead 75–72 when Lee was ejected, but the Clippers outscored them 41–30 over the final stretch to secure a 113–105 win.

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The ejection came during a difficult start for a reshaped Charlotte team. After a major offseason overhaul, the Hornets entered 4–8, with a defense often undermined by an offense that ranked last in the league at 99.1 points per game. Brandon Miller and Allen have been among the team’s important contributors, but Charlotte has struggled to turn its defensive work into consistent scoring.

Lee is in his third season as Charlotte’s head coach and has been navigating a roster overhaul while trying to establish standards. Earlier in the season, he benched newly acquired big man Naz Reid for the entire second half of a loss to Detroit, reportedly because Reid had not met team standards.

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That decision prompted speculation about Reid’s future and whether the team would trade him before the February trade deadline. Lee and Reid later cleared the air, but the episode showed the coach was prepared to make difficult calls when he felt the team’s expectations were not being met.

In hindsight, Lee’s frustration turned out to be unnecessary, as the refs overturned the call. However, the second technical came after the review, during a separate stretch of play, and left Charlotte without its head coach while protecting a three-point lead.

The Hornets still had a chance to close out the game, but the Clippers took control late. Lee was willing to defend his players, yet the sequence left his team without its coach at a critical point. Charlotte will need a steadier offense if it is to turn its defensive promise into wins.