How Many Kids Does Luka Doncic Have? Details About the Lakers Star’s Fiancee & Family Life

Luka Doncic may dominate headlines for what he does with a basketball, but the biggest changes in his life lately are happening far away from the Lakers’ locker room. The 5x All-Star has stepped into a new phase of fatherhood, and it’s reshaping everything from how he carries himself to why he plays the way he does. With a second child now in the picture, fans are curious about the man Luka is off the court, the family behind him, and how much they influence the superstar we see today.

Below is a complete breakdown of Doncic’s growing family, his fiancée Anamaria Goltes, and the tight-knit support system that molded him long before he arrived in Los Angeles.

How Many Kids Does Luka Doncic Have?

Luka Doncic is now a father of two.

The Lakers star and his longtime fiancée Anamaria Goltes welcomed their second child in December 2025, a major update that led to Doncic briefly leaving the team to fly back to Slovenia for the birth. The news surfaced just hours before the Lakers’ matchup against the Raptors, explaining why Doncic was unexpectedly ruled out for the game.

Their first child, daughter Gabriela, was born on December 1, 2023. Luka recently celebrated her second birthday with a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “I love you, I miss you so much, and I can’t wait to see you soon.” The post also hinted that Gabriela and Anamaria are not always based in Los Angeles during the NBA season, something several outlets later confirmed.

As Luka himself once said, “Everything I do now, I do for Gabriela.” That sentiment now extends to two children, marking a new chapter that clearly means as much to him as basketball does.

Who Is Luka Doncic’s Fiancee? All About Anamaria Goltes

Anamaria Goltes isn’t just the superstar’s partner, she is one of the most constant and grounding presences in Doncic’s life. Born and raised in Slovenia like Luka, Goltes is a model, social-media personality, and business-minded creator who has worked with several fashion and lifestyle brands over the years.

She frequently shares glimpses of their family life online, including the viral moment in November 2025 where she revealed her “hospital bag is packed,” signaling the arrival of baby No. 2. After the birth, her Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages, which she reshared with fans.

Goltes has also embraced the Lakers chapter seamlessly. During Luka’s debut game in purple and gold, she posted a photo of herself and Gabriela in full Lakers gear with the caption, “New chapter 💛💜.” Her steady support has followed Luka across continents, leagues, and life transitions.

Inside Luka Doncic & Anamaria Goltes’ Relationship Timeline

Luka and Anamaria’s story goes all the way back to Slovenia, where the pair met as teenagers. Their friendship slowly grew into a relationship, one that survived long distance, Luka’s Real Madrid leap, and eventually the spotlight of the NBA.

Here’s a clean timeline of their journey:

Early 2010s: Luka and Anamaria meet in Slovenia and become close friends.

Around 2016: The pair began dating.

2018–2020: Goltes balances her modeling career while supporting Luka during his early NBA years.

July 7, 2023: Luka proposes on 7/7, a nod to his iconic jersey number 77.

December 1, 2023: Their first child, Gabriela , is born.

2024–2025: Anamaria becomes increasingly visible as part of Luka’s support system during his trade transition to the Lakers.

December 2025: The couple welcomes their second child .

2025: Luka’s touching birthday tribute to Gabriela goes viral, revealing how much he misses his family during the season.

Their decade-long journey is a rare NBA love story rooted not in fame, but in childhood familiarity and shared growth.

Luka Doncic’s Family Background: Parents, Siblings & Early Life

Before the MVP chants and international fame, Luka Doncic was a kid from Ljubljana, Slovenia, born on February 28, 1999. His father, Saša Doncic, played professionally and coached basketball, giving Luka an early look into life as an athlete. Luka has often said that watching his father compete helped him fall in love with the game.

His mother, Mirjam Poterbin, a former dancer and entrepreneur, became Luka’s primary caregiver after his parents divorced when he was nine. She played a crucial role in supporting his basketball dreams, especially during his move to Real Madrid at just 13 years old.

Luka also has a half-sister, Tijana Doncic, who stays out of the spotlight but has been seen supporting him during major milestones, including his 2018 NBA Draft night.

Beyond basketball, Luka is multilingual, fluent in Slovenian, Serbian, English, and Spanish, thanks to his upbringing and time in Europe. He’s also famously an avid gamer, once reaching the Grandmaster tier in Overwatch 2.

How Fatherhood Has Changed Luka Doncic

Fatherhood has been an emotional turning point for Luka, something he openly acknowledges.

“Nothing better than being a dad for real,” Doncic once said, and his actions repeatedly match that statement.

He’s shared how holding his daughter for the first time “changed everything,” shifting his perspective on success, pressure, and purpose.

As Luka balances the intensity of being the Lakers’ franchise star with the responsibilities of a father of two, he often credits Anamaria for helping him stay grounded through the chaos. In a past interview reflecting on NBA pressure, he admitted, “It’s a lot of pressure outside… but she helps me through it.”

Whether he’s dropping 40-point performances or boarding a flight to Slovenia on short notice for the birth of his second child, one thing is clear: family drives him now more than ever.