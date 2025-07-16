How Much Are Suns Paying Bradley Beal? Phoenix Avoids Bucks’ Damian Lillard Strategy

The much-awaited wonder of the NBA has finally happened. After months of speculation, Bradley Beal has found his next landing spot. Yes, you read that right. The Phoenix Suns now have a major relief on their pockets, as the front office succeeded in doing what felt impossible back in February.

ESPN’s senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, tweeted:

BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN.

Now, an interesting question: How much will the Suns pay Bradley Beal?

This is a developing story…