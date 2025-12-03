How Much Do the Clippers Owe Chris Paul After Cutting Ties? Contract and Salary Details Revealed

The Los Angeles Clippers’ season is in shambles, and it seems veteran guard Chris Paul had to pay the price. In a move that has sent the NBA world into a frenzy, the franchise decided to part ways with the 12-time All-Star. Although many details about this entire situation are yet to surface, everyone is wondering how the organization reached this point.

Clippers officially cut ties with Chris Paul: Timeline & Statement

“We are parting ways with Chris, and he will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career,” Lawrence Frank, LA Clippers’ president of basketball, said in his statement. “Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now.”

This marked the end of Chris Paul’s short-lived reunion with his beloved franchise. The All-Star agreed to a one-year contract with the Clippers on July 21st earlier this season, following his departure from the San Antonio Spurs after two seasons. As expected, CP3 wasn’t feeling great upon hearing this news himself, as he posted a message on his Instagram account late at night.

“Just Found Out I’m Being Sent Home✌🏾,” Paul wrote.

Nov 29, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA

It seemed like even he did not see his farewell tour getting cut short, not even midway through the season. While there are still a lot of unanswered questions about this move, it seems contrary to Lawrence Frank’s statement, L.A.’s abysmal 5-16 start to the season is the reason they decided to part ways with the Point God.

Nonetheless, while the Clippers have confirmed that they are parting ways with Chris Paul, they have yet to officially waive him. So, he can be traded once he becomes eligible on December 15th. However, it also makes you think if they were to waive him, how much would the 40-year-old guard make after being cut? What’s his contract with the Clippers?

Chris Paul’s contract with the Clippers: Terms and Guarantees

After being a free agent, Chris Paul wanted to move closer to his home for his last ride in the NBA. So, he decided to join the LA Clippers, inking a one-year, $3.6 million deal. Although this was significantly lower than his previous two-year, $10.9 million deal with the Spurs, that didn’t matter much, as the veteran point guard wanted to end his career with the Clippers.

This minimum $3.6 million deal guaranteed Paul the entire amount, while carrying a cap hit of around $2.2 million and a dead cap value of $2.2 million as well. So, if the franchise were to waive the 12-time All-Star anytime during the season, which they might already have or are about to, what would happen then? How much would the LA Clippers owe the Point God?

How much do the Clippers owe Chris Paul now?

Although there’s yet to be an official confirmation by the LA Clippers regarding the waiving of Chris Paul, it’s only right to assume that there’s a high chance that happen soon, upon which there are several scenarios that could play out. Of course, the first would be the one where the organization waives Paul, in which case, they’ll have to pay the entire amount of his contract.

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA

However, if both parties reach an agreement for a buyout, that amount could vary and will depend on Paul and the Clippers’ mutual understanding.

Lastly, if Paul gets traded, then the remainder of CP3’s salary, whatever amount it would be, will be paid by the team that acquires him. This should be interesting, given that he becomes trade eligible on December 15th and several teams are eyeing him.

Salary cap & roster implications for the Clippers

While the Clippers will have to choose from either of the three above options regarding Chris Paul’s situation, what implications will that have on their roster? Of course, the biggest one would be that the franchise will have one empty spot, which they could fill with another player, whoever they think better fits their team.

However, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the franchise cannot sign a 15th player because it is a first-round team. Moreover, they won’t be able to replace Chris Paul with another free agent for at least two weeks if they choose to waive him.

That means the easiest course of action for the Clippers could be to trade Paul for another player on a veteran minimum contract, something we’ll have to keep a close eye on.