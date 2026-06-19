How Much Does The NBA Championship Ring Cost? Price, Materials, and Value Explained

With another NBA season in the books, ‌championship rings have once again emerged as the major conversation. From players and coaches to team staff, everyone involved in the title run receives one of the iconic rewards of ‌US sporting culture.

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But how much does an NBA championship ring cost with all the diamonds and rubies studded in it? What materials go into making it, and how much is it worth in the resale market?

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Here’s everything you need to know about the lesser-known side of the NBA.

How Much Does an NBA Championship Ring Cost to Make?

There’s no fixed price for an NBA championship ring. The final cost depends on the design, materials, number of diamonds, and the custom features requested by the winning franchise.

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While teams rarely disclose the exact figures, several reports have estimated that a modern NBA championship ring can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000 to produce. A more elaborate design, like the 2025 OKC Thunder piece, which had a ring within a ring, can push the value to over $50,000.

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The team owner bears the cost of ring production. Each ring is custom-made and typically includes the player’s name, jersey number, team’s logo, postseason record, and several other winning details.

Moreover, the cost of production starts right from scratch. The designers create a 3-D model rendering of the ring. Then the manufacturers melt the required gold, preferably the heaviest ones, and craft the final product with diamonds and other precious stones.

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And with each passing year, the production cost keeps rising, and it hits the roof in the resale market.

What Materials Are Used in an NBA Championship Ring?

The rings typically feature a combination of precious metals and gemstones. Most modern rings use yellow gold, white gold, rose gold, or platinum. The manufacturers work with 10k, 14k, or 18k gold, depending on the team’s preference.

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Diamonds remain the central piece of any design. Apart from that, teams also include gemstones like rubies, sapphires, and custom-cut stones. These stones help to highlight the team’s colors, logos, and other significant milestones.

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In the modern era, with multiple layers added to the ring, a ring can weigh around 50-75 grams.

Taking a look at OKC’s 2025 championship ring, manufactured by Champions Collection, offers a fair picture. The ring featured around 800 custom-cut gemstones and over 100 diamonds set in 14k white gold.

Nevertheless, every NBA championship ring shares the same foundation: precious metals, genuine gemstones, and custom details that reflect the postseason run.

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How Many Diamonds Are in an NBA Championship Ring?

There is no standard number set for the amount of diamonds in an NBA championship ring. As mentioned earlier, the weight of the ring design and features falls on the team owner. Each team will have its own unique design to celebrate.

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However, taking a closer look at the recent rings might give an idea about the number of diamonds in the making.

The 2025 Thunder ring included 94 diamonds along the top and bottom edges of the inner band, according to The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 ring featured 16 carats of diamonds, rubies, and sapphires, while the Celtics’ 2024 ring embedded 15 carats of natural diamonds alongside an integrated NFC chip.

So, as the years pass by, the team owners get innovative with the way they celebrate the championship run.

Can NBA Championship Rings Be Sold and How Much Are They Worth?

Yes, the NBA Championship rings can be sold, and many rings have found their way into the collectible market over the years. The value of the piece goes way beyond its production value because of the factors involved: the player who owned the ring, the championship team, the ring’s condition, and the historical context attached to it. The 2019 film ‘Uncut Gems’, starring Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett, heavily featured championship rings.

Some rings have sold for well over six figures. In 2019, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auctioned hundreds of pieces of memorabilia that almost fetched him $3 million. It included four of his rings. He sold his 1987 Lakers ring for $398k, the 1985 ring for $343k, and the 1980 and 1988 rings for $245k.

Kobe Bryant’s 2000 championship ring, the dawn of a new era, fetched even a higher price. The ring, which Kobe had gifted his father Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, was sold for $927k through Goldin Auctions. It became the highest-selling championship ring in NBA history.

However, not every ring fetches a higher value. Rings awarded to the team staff or employees may sell for less but still attract interest. For instance, six rings belonging to the Chicago Bulls’ longtime security guard, John Capps, sold at auction for $255k after his passing, offering fans some part of Michael Jordan’s Bulls dynasty.

Do Players, Coaches, and Staff Receive the Same Championship Ring?

Not always. While players and key staff members like the general manager and head coach typically receive the elaborate version of the ring, the teams create a tier system of coaches, executives, support staff, and other employees.

Sometimes, even the fans get rings.

Looking at the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship run, the team reportedly had five tiers of rings. The team reserved the top tier for the players and key personnel. Lower-tier rings went to other members of the organization. Notably, for the fifth-tier, the team gave out 20,000 rings to the fans present at the ceremony.

Are NBA Championship Rings Made of Real Gold and Diamonds?

Yes, the NBA championship rings are made using real gold and genuine diamonds, which ultimately cost significantly at the production level.

That’s all you need to know about the precious rings given to NBA champions, and what to look out for on ring night in MSG next season.