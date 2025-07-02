How Much Is Mike Brown Earning After Becoming Knicks Head Coach?

The coaching carousel just spun again, and Mike Brown’s name popped out like confetti in NYC. Just 48 hours ago, he was possibly in talks. Now, he’s practically walking into MSG with a clipboard. From Jason Kidd’s flair to Dawn Staley’s spark, and Mike Malone’s poise, the New York Knicks explored every flavor. But something about Brown clicked, and Leon Rose was ready to shake hands.

Back in December, the Sacramento Kings fired Coach Brown after an extremely disappointing initial run in the 2024-25 NBA Regular Season. They had gone down 13-18, and the front office decided, “No, Mike isn’t doing his usual thing anymore.” And just before he could board the team flight, ex-Kings GM, Monte McNair, gave his verdict. But now this is all in the past, as the 2x NBA Coach of The Year looks forward with his sky orange and blue in Knicks colors. However, it’s important to understand what the paycheck scene is for the man who has just made a comeback to the showbiz.

What is Mike Brown’s rumored salary with the New York Knicks?

Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN’s senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, reported via X: “The New York Knicks are expected to land on two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown as the franchise’s next head coach.” Simply put, the Knicks are filling—or about to fill—their troublesome head coach vacancy. Well, currently, the Knicks are working closely with Brown to finalize a deal.

The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau last month, even after he led them to their first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, and now Mike Brown is set to replace him. After a second interview on Tuesday, Brown impressed the front office enough to land the offer.

Mike Brown’s Sacramento chapter tells a story that’s more than Xs and Os—it’s in the zeros. When he signed in 2022, it was a three-year, $16.5 million deal, with an annual salary of $ 5.5 million. But a mid-run extension bumped his 2024-25 salary to $8.5 million. Then came a surprising pink slip in December. Yet just days later, Brown signed a new two-year, $17 million deal—also at $8.5 million annually. Until he was, oddly, fired again the same day.

Now, as the Knicks circle in, the numbers are dancing again. After pocketing back-to-back $8.5 million checks, Brown likely won’t accept less. Industry chatter suggests New York may offer a package north of $9 million for the 2025-26 season. It’s not just about compensation—it’s optics, power, and poise. If the Knicks want stability and experience, they’ll have to pay like they mean it. Brown’s market value just hit its New York moment.

What was Mike Brown’s previous contract with the Sacramento Kings?

Mike Brown’s original deal with the Sacramento Kings was a modest three-year, $16.5 million package, starting at $4 million per season. But when Sacramento liked what they saw, they didn’t hesitate. On May 31, just before the final guaranteed year kicked in, the Kings handed him a three-year, $30 million extension. That pushed his 2024-25 salary to $8.5 million and locked him in through 2026-27. In total, Sacramento committed $46.5 million across five years.

Now that he’s out, the Knicks are expected to make their move. With Brown’s last contract averaging $10 million per year post-extension, New York might have to offer something in that ballpark. Sources suggest the 2025-26 deal could flirt with or exceed $10.5 million. It’s a premium price, but with experience and success on his resume, Brown isn’t a bargain bin name anymore. The Knicks know this, and their checkbook likely does too.

What are Mike Brown’s career earnings so far?

Mike Brown’s journey through the NBA sidelines has come with a hefty price tag—and he’s earned every dollar. His first major gig with the Cavaliers paid him $10 million across four seasons. After that, the Lakers stepped in with a four-year, $18 million deal. Though he was fired early in 2012, the checks kept coming. Brown then returned to Cleveland in 2013 for another $20 million contract, stacking up the earnings despite a short-lived reunion.

Then came Sacramento, where things got even more lucrative. His initial three-year deal was worth $16.5 million, with a salary bump to $8.5 million in the final year. The Kings extended him again for $17 million over two more years, though he was let go by the end of 2024. Tally it all up, and Brown’s career coaching earnings stand at a striking $81.5 million. For a man who commands locker rooms, he’s certainly commanded the paychecks, too.

Finally, the New York Knicks may have found their next maestro, and he’s not showing up with just a playbook—he’s bringing receipts. From Sacramento’s cold goodbye to New York’s warm hello, Mike Brown’s coaching saga has been a whirlwind. Yet somehow, he always lands on his feet. Now, with bright lights ahead and old scars behind, he’s ready for his Broadway act. After all, every great show needs a director who knows drama.