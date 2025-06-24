How Much NBA Teams Earn in Playoffs Bonus? Full Prize Pool and Payout Breakdown

A buzzer-beater in June doesn’t just seal legacy—it can seal a payday, too. While fans were glued to the NBA Finals, watching every possession between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, something was happening behind the scenes that doesn’t get as much attention: a multi-million-dollar bonus pool that turns playoff wins into serious cash. Most people know NBA stars take home massive salaries, but playoff bonuses? That’s a different game altogether.

For players who aren’t making superstar money—think rookies or those on veteran minimums—these bonuses can be game-changers. The truth is, postseason payouts are quietly stacked on performance. The more games a team wins, the bigger their slice of the bonus pie. For the 2025 season, that pie is bigger than ever. The NBA’s playoff bonus pool has hit a staggering $34.7 million, edging past last year by a cool million. But this isn’t just for the Finals contenders.

The league also rewards the top six teams in each conference for their regular-season success. From there, the real race begins: 16 playoff teams, all eyeing larger bonuses as they advance round by round. So what does this money actually look like? Here’s where things get interesting. As reported by Front Office Sports, teams that reach the first round of the playoffs get $466,000 just for showing up. Make it to the second round, and the payout jumps to $568,000. Reach the conference finals? That nets $951,000. But things really heat up in the Finals. So, how much do they take?

The runner-up takes home $3,803,000, while the champion snags a jaw-dropping $8,805,000. Now, let’s talk specifics. The Thunder not only claimed the best record this year, but also brought home the title. Their cumulative postseason earnings topped $12.4 million. With a typical 15-man roster, that means each player walked away with an average of $828,000 in bonuses. The Pacers, who came up just short in the Finals, still bagged nearly $6 million across their playoff run, but that’s not enough to cool their nightmare of losing Tyrese in the very first quarter of Game 7 Finals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Front Office Sports (@frontofficesports) Expand Post

This system makes every single round matter—not just for bragging rights, but for cold, hard cash. For the league’s lesser-paid players, a deep playoff run can nearly double their income. And for fans? It’s one more reason to appreciate the fight on the court—because every shot, every series, every hustle play could be worth hundreds of thousands. And we haven’t even touched on the bonuses tied to regular-season performance yet. Those play a quiet but crucial role in teeing up these postseason windfalls.

How much do teams earn from regular-season achievements?

Think regular-season games in the NBA are just about making it to the playoffs? Think again. There’s serious money on the line long before the postseason tips off. Take the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co., for example—this season’s best regular season team. For dominating the 82-game stretch to winning the title, they walked away with $828,000 per player, thanks to their: the NBA’s best record.

And it’s not just the top overall team cashing in. The Thunder, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers—who both finished as No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences—earned $761,000 each. A solid reward for staying consistent all year. Right behind them, the Celtics and Rockets, as the second seeds, claimed $609,000 apiece.

via Imago Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The bonuses didn’t stop there. No. 3 seeds? That would be the Knicks and the LA Lakers—they got $456,000 each. The Pacers and Nuggets, holding down the fourth spot, earned $372,000. Even fifth and sixth seeds weren’t left out, pocketing $288,000 and $204,000, respectively.

These bonuses aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet. For teams with younger squads or players on smaller deals, this money can be a game-changer, sometimes adding up to a big chunk of a player’s yearly take-home. When you consider these earnings alongside the postseason payouts, it’s clear: every game from October to April isn’t just about pride or stats—it’s worth fighting for.