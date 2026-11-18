Is it time for the Golden State Warriors to panic? Setting the recent losses aside, Stephen Curry’s comments about his retirement opened a can of worms that nobody wants to address right now. Stephen A. Smith even compared the news to Michael Jordan’s farewell from the NBA.

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In fact, the ESPN veteran was very particular in stating the future of the NBA without Curry seems bleak.

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“I just received some news from one of my producers that has just completely changed my, Just completely changed my attitude, my mood for the day. And that is the news released by Bleacher Report talking about Steph Curry, the babyface assassin, the greatest shooter God has ever created. Steph Curry says deteriorated cartilage in his right knee and ongoing injuries have made him more aware that his NBA career could be nearing its end.

“If you didn’t remember, he recently signed a two-year extension worth about $116 million. And Steph Curry has been on the record saying that this may very well be his last contract. He’s 39 years old. I have to tell y’all right now that that move, that news, makes me sad because I think this brother is a showman.”

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Then Stephen A. Smith asked, “And to see him or to hear news about him, I find myself asking, “How’s he going to be replaced?”

He continued, “You know, when Michael Jordan left, there was Kobe, there was Vince Carter. No, there’s only one MJ. We get it. But I’m talking about the athleticism, the things that they could do with a basketball. I mean, Kobe, Vince Carter, cats like that. You’re like, ‘All right, who’s the guy that’s going to replace Stephen Curry?’ You know of a shooter of this ilk off the dribble creating his own shot, dancing on people while launching threes? You know of that person? Who is that? Who are they? I haven’t seen him. How the hell we going to replace Steph Curry? I’m just saying that’s how I feel about it.”

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On his show, Stephen A. was talking to a fan when the news broke. He set everything aside to discuss Stephen Curry’s comments. In a conversation with ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“I assumed that it would probably be one of, if not the last, contract I signed. I’m not afraid to say it. But maybe I’ll surprise myself and want to keep going.”

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The conversation transpired a few days before his injury, when he had an oblique abdominal tear against the Houston Rockets. For now, the reports suggest at least two weeks. But according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors expect their superstar to be out for close to a month.

Last season’s knee problems related to patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee, caused Stephen Curry to miss 27 straight games. But recently, the Warriors superstar signed a two-year deal reportedly worth $116 million, with a $60.2 million player option for 2028-29.

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Now, time and again, the 38-year-old has stated that Father Time is undefeated. But his comments suggesting that this contract possibly could be his last made everyone emotional. That’s why Stephen A. Smith, like many others, is wondering whether the future of the league is bleak.

Because his on-court production- shooting threes from any distance- is revolutionary. Not just NBA teams, but even many stars in college and high school have tried to mimic and practice shots from beyond the arc.

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But the reminder during the Olympics in the semi-finals and Finals once again proved that, in clutch moments, Stephen Curry was able to lift spirits. That led Team USA to a gold medal. It’s been more than two years since that moment, but there are few signs from the players across the NBA that they can take on that exact responsibility.