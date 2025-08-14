How to Watch EuroBasket 2025? Game Schedule, Venue, and More

European basketball fever is building as EuroBasket 2025 approaches. Promising star matchups, and national pride clashes. This tournament marks basketball’s grand return to its regular four-year rhythm after pandemic disruptions shifted the last edition. Fans across the continent eagerly await tip-off, knowing they’ll witness NBA megastars battling alongside Europe’s finest talents in high-stakes games.
The four-host nation format adds a unique flavor, spreading games from the Baltic shores to Mediterranean coasts. With ticket sales live and broadcast plans finalized, organizers are prepping courts for what could be the most competitive EuroBasket ever. Basketball’s brightest stars will transform these venues into battle fields starting late August.
What Is EuroBasket 2025?
EuroBasket 2025 is FIBA Europe’s premier men’s championship, running from August 27 to September 14. As the 42nd edition, it features 24 national teams competing across Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, and Poland. This quadrennial event isn’t just about continental glory. It’s a crucial pathway to future global tournaments. And the stars represent where they come from, making it more about pride, and representation. Enough to define ‘high stakes’.
EuroBasket 2025 – Host Cities & Venues
Games unfold in four iconic arenas, each hosting a group:
Group A: Xiaomi Arena (Riga, Latvia) – 11,200 capacity
Group B: Nokia Arena (Tampere, Finland) – 13,455 capacity
Group C: Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center (Limassol, Cyprus) – 8,000 capacity
Group D: Spodek Arena (Katowice, Poland) – 11,036 capacity
The knockout phase shifts entirely to Riga’s Xiaomi Arena from September 6 onward. This modern venue will host the high-stakes Round of 16 through to the championship final on September 14.
EuroBasket 2025 – Tournament Schedule Overview
Mark your calendars for these key phases:
Group Stage: August 27 – September 3 (40 games across 4 cities)
Round of 16: September 6–7 (Riga only)
Quarterfinals: September 9–10 (Riga only)
Semifinals: September 12 (Riga)
Finals: September 14 (Championship and 3rd-place game in Riga)
Each team plays five group games before elimination rounds begin.
Which countries qualified for FIBA EuroBasket 2025?
The 24-team field blends traditional powers and exciting newcomers. Divided across 4 groups, below is what the list looks like-
|A (Riga)
|Latvia (host), Serbia, Czechia, Portugal, Estonia, Türkiye
|B (Tampere)
|Finland (host), Lithuania, Germany, Montenegro, Great Britain, Sweden
|C (Limassol)
|Cyprus (host), Spain, Greece, Italy, Georgia, Bosnia & Herzegovina
|D (Katowice)
|Poland (host), France, Slovenia, Belgium, Israel, Iceland
Notable debuts include Cyprus, while Portugal returns after a 14-year absence. Reigning champions Spain headline Group C.
EuroBasket 2025 – How to Watch & Stream
Global viewers have multiple options:
Courtside 1891: Primary streaming via DAZN or their app (subscription required)
Free option: Courtside 1891 Plus offers highlights and limited content
Premium access: Courtside 1891 Max ($29.99) for all live games and replays
FIBA YouTube: Select live games and full highlights
Local broadcasters: Check national networks like RTL (Germany) or MagentaTV
Geo-restrictions may apply, so verify availability in your region early.
EuroBasket 2025 – Ticketing information
Secure seats through official channels:
Host city portals:
Finland: basket.fi
Poland: ebilet.pl
Latvia: bezrindas.lv
Cyprus: more.com
Pricing:
Group Stage: €30–€150
Knockouts: €50–€700 (finals premium)
Hospitality: VIP packages via national federations
Demand is high for games featuring stars like Dončić (Slovenia) and Antetokounmpo (Greece). Nikola Jokic (Serbia) suits up too. For NBA fans, that should be more than enough to queue outside the given arenas to grab their tickets!
