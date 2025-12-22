brand-logo
How & Where to NBA Games Watch on Dec 22 Feat. Warriors vs Magic, Pacers vs Celtics & More

Caroline John

Dec 22, 2025 | 7:00 AM EST

How & Where to NBA Games Watch on Dec 22 Feat. Warriors vs Magic, Pacers vs Celtics & More

Dec 22, 2025 | 7:00 AM EST

The buildup to the NBA’s Christmas slate is one to watch. The East is gearing up for a showdown as old enemies, the Pacers and Celtics, clash. It’s also worth seeing if the Cavaliers overcome their spate of bad luck. All while the defending champions are trying to regain their winning streak on the other side of the coast.

In the West, the Mavericks and Pelicans are hoping to build on their recent surge in overtime wins. But one of their trajectories will turn. Lauri Markannen might be returning to keep Jazz’s chances alive against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

All this and more on NBA’s Monday night slate.

NBA Games on December 22, 2025 – Full Schedule

NBA Games (Dec 22)Time (EST)Venue
Hornets vs Cavaliers7 p.m.Rocket Arena, Cleveland
Pacers vs Celtics7:30 p.m.TD Garden, Boston
Mavericks vs Pelicans8 p.m.Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
Jazz vs Nuggets9 p.m.Ball Arena, Denver
Grizzlies vs Thunder9:30 p.m.Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
Magic vs Warriors10 p.m.Chase Center, San Francisco
Pistons vs Blazers10 p.m.Moda Center, Portland

How & Where to Watch Each NBA Game on December 22

Where to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
  • Streaming: Peacock, FanDuel Sports App
  • Radio: SirusXM

Where to Watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana and NBCS-BOS
  • Streaming: FUBO, Peacock
  • Radio: SirusXM

Where to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • TV: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, KFAA
  • Streaming: Prime Video, Pelicans+
  • Radio: SirusXM, 

Where to Watch Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • TV: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT, and KTVD.
  • Streaming: FUBO, Peacock
  • Radio: SirusXM

Where to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • TV: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Extra – Missouri
  • Streaming: FUBO, Peacock
  • Radio: SirusXM

Where to Watch Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • TV: NBCS-BA and FDSFL
  • Streaming: FUBO, Peacock
  • Radio: SirusXM

Where to Watch Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers – TV Channel & Streaming Options

  • TV: KUNP and FDSDET
  • Streaming: FUBO, Peacock
  • Radio: SirusXM

The Must-Watch NBA Games of December 22

Kicking off the action, the struggling Indiana Pacers (around 6-22) roll into Boston, desperate to snap a four-game losing streak. They’ll face a tough test against the Celtics (17-11), where superstar Jaylen Brown is absolutely torching the league this season—pouring in a career-high 29 points per game and carrying the load like never before.

Over in New Orleans, two Western Conference teams fighting to turn their seasons around clash in a battle of surging momentum. The Dallas Mavericks (11-18) head to the Smoothie King Center to take on the Pelicans (7-22), who are riding a hot streak with recent wins breathing new life into their campaign. Both squads have been playing with fire lately, but only one can keep the good vibes going. Expect a gritty, high-energy showdown.

Closing out the night on the West Coast, the Orlando Magic (16-12) make the trip to the Bay Area for a rematch with the Golden State Warriors (14-15). Orlando is coming off a big overtime win and looking strong in the East, but they’ll run into a familiar face: Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Dubs earlier this year.

However, Franz Wagner will remain sidelined for the Magic’s side. Moreover, the Magic edged them earlier in the season, so the Warriors will look to tie their season series at home.

