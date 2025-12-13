How & Where to Watch NBA Cup Semifinals on Saturday, December 13th, Ft. Magic vs Knicks, Thunder vs Spurs

Adam Silver’s brainchild is back in its element for the third straight year, returning to its fitting home with just four teams left standing from the original 30. Las Vegas is once again the stop before the final climb, setting the stage for a win-or-go-home showdown ahead of the championship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Emirates NBA Cup semifinals are finally here, bringing two very different stories to the same floor.

In the East, the Knicks and Magic arrive with familiarity and form. Orlando has navigated one of the conference’s tougher early schedules and still sits in the top four, despite Paolo Banchero missing most of their NBA Cup group games and Franz Wagner now sidelined by a high ankle sprain. The Magic are unbeaten in NBA Cup play and have already taken two of three meetings against New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks, meanwhile, remain the tournament’s most consistent presence, the only team to reach the quarterfinals in all three years. This is their first trip to Las Vegas, powered by an ability to create offense. The Knicks are generating a meaningful possession edge, ranking fifth in field goal attempts per game while holding opponents to the fifth-fewest attempts, producing a +4.7 shot differential that ranks second in the league and underpins their strong overall profile as a defensive and offensive team.

Out West, it’s dominance versus momentum. Oklahoma City has been historic, winning 24 of its first 25 games and outscoring opponents by 437 points, a differential no team has ever matched this early in a season. San Antonio doesn’t bring the same numbers, but it brings resilience.

The Spurs went 9–3 without Victor Wembanyama, remain firmly in the West’s top six, and are chasing an end to a six-year playoff drought. With Wembanyama expected back for the semifinal, the Thunder’s march meets its biggest test yet on the NBA Cup stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA Cup Semifinals, Saturday, December 13—Full schedule

Teams Date Time Venue Magic vs. Knicks December 13 5.30 pm ET T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Thunder vs. Spurs December 13 9 pm ET T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How & where to watch each NBA Cup Semifinals, Saturday, December 13

Where to watch Magic vs Knicks – TV channel & streaming options

Local Broadcast (Home City Market): FanDuel Sports Network Florida & MSG Network

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: ESPN radio & SiriusXM

Others: NBA League Pass, Youtube, ESPN, NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to watch Thunder vs. Spurs—TV channel & streaming options