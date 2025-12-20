How & Where to Watch LA Lakers vs Clippers, Nuggets Vs Rockets & More – TV Channel & Streaming Options (Dec 20.)

The NBA action will continue on Saturday, December 20th, with some feisty matchups. This includes the Battle for LA, where the Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers, a heavyweight Western Conference clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets, and last but not least, a gritty clash between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons.

So, it’s about to be a great start to the festive weekend with all these games unfolding on different time slots throughout the day on national television. However, the questions are where can you watch the games live? What time is the tip-off and more? Don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know about these matchups before the start.

NBA Nationally Televised Games on Monday, December 20th – Full Schedule

How and Where to Watch Each Nationally Televised NBA Game on Saturday, December 20th

Where to Watch Clippers vs Lakers – TV Channel & Streaming Options

TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KTLA, FDSSC, and NBA TV

SportsNet LA, KTLA, FDSSC, and NBA TV Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, and NBA League Pass

Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, and NBA League Pass Radio: ESPN LA 710

Where to Watch Nuggets vs Rockets – TV Channel & Streaming Options

TV Channel: SCHN, ALT, and NBA TV

SCHN, ALT, and NBA TV Live Streaming: Fubo

Fubo Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and SportsTalk 790 AM (KBME)

Where to Watch Hornets vs Pistons – TV Channel & Streaming Options

TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET, and NBA TV

FDSSE, FDSDET, and NBA TV Live Streaming: Fubo and Amazon Prime Video

Fubo and Amazon Prime Video Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ

Quick Game Previews Before You Watch

Well, under usual circumstances, the Battle of Los Angeles might’ve been the pick of the lot, given the fixture’s illustrious history. However, this season, both teams enter this game on opposite ends of the spectrum. On one hand, LeBron James and Co. are enjoying a terrific 19-7 start to the season and firing on all cylinders.

On the other hand, the Clippers have hit rock bottom, possessing a terrible 6-21 record for the season. Both teams have already met each other this season, with the Purple & Gold taking home the win. So, it’s hard to think of any other result than the Lakers winning this one. However, the same cannot be said for the other matchup lined up for tonight between Denver and Houston.

Imago Nov 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both these teams are favorites to go all the way this season and have been playing like true contenders as well. While the Nuggets are flying with a 20-6 record, thanks to Nikola Jokic, the Rockets aren’t too far behind, boasting a 16-8 record. Not to mention, the two heavyweights went to overtime just a few days back when they met. So, Round 2 should be even more interesting.

Lastly, the Hornets and Pistons will also lock horns tonight in an intriguing matchup. Although on paper, Detroit, the leaders of the Eastern Conference, will be heavy favorites, you cannot write off LaMelo Ball and Co. While they might not have won many games, if there’s one team that knows how to upset the giants, it’s the Hornets. So, this one should also be one to keep an eye on.