How & Where to Watch LA Lakers vs Clippers, Nuggets Vs Rockets & More – TV Channel & Streaming Options (Dec 20.)

The NBA action will continue on Saturday, December 20th, with some feisty matchups. This includes the Battle for LA, where the Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers, a heavyweight Western Conference clash between the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets, and last but not least, a gritty clash between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons.
So, it’s about to be a great start to the festive weekend with all these games unfolding on different time slots throughout the day on national television. However, the questions are where can you watch the games live? What time is the tip-off and more? Don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know about these matchups before the start.
NBA Nationally Televised Games on Monday, December 20th – Full Schedule
|NBA Games
|Time
|Venue
|Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
|7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET
|Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California
|Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets
|2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET
|Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
|Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons
|4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET
|Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
How and Where to Watch Each Nationally Televised NBA Game on Saturday, December 20th
Where to Watch Clippers vs Lakers – TV Channel & Streaming Options
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KTLA, FDSSC, and NBA TV
- Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, ESPN+, and NBA League Pass
- Radio: ESPN LA 710
Where to Watch Nuggets vs Rockets – TV Channel & Streaming Options
- TV Channel: SCHN, ALT, and NBA TV
- Live Streaming: Fubo
- Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and SportsTalk 790 AM (KBME)
Where to Watch Hornets vs Pistons – TV Channel & Streaming Options
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET, and NBA TV
- Live Streaming: Fubo and Amazon Prime Video
- Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ
Quick Game Previews Before You Watch
Well, under usual circumstances, the Battle of Los Angeles might’ve been the pick of the lot, given the fixture’s illustrious history. However, this season, both teams enter this game on opposite ends of the spectrum. On one hand, LeBron James and Co. are enjoying a terrific 19-7 start to the season and firing on all cylinders.
On the other hand, the Clippers have hit rock bottom, possessing a terrible 6-21 record for the season. Both teams have already met each other this season, with the Purple & Gold taking home the win. So, it’s hard to think of any other result than the Lakers winning this one. However, the same cannot be said for the other matchup lined up for tonight between Denver and Houston.
Both these teams are favorites to go all the way this season and have been playing like true contenders as well. While the Nuggets are flying with a 20-6 record, thanks to Nikola Jokic, the Rockets aren’t too far behind, boasting a 16-8 record. Not to mention, the two heavyweights went to overtime just a few days back when they met. So, Round 2 should be even more interesting.
Lastly, the Hornets and Pistons will also lock horns tonight in an intriguing matchup. Although on paper, Detroit, the leaders of the Eastern Conference, will be heavy favorites, you cannot write off LaMelo Ball and Co. While they might not have won many games, if there’s one team that knows how to upset the giants, it’s the Hornets. So, this one should also be one to keep an eye on.
