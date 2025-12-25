How & Where to Watch Knicks vs. Cavs NBA Christmas Day ‘Dunk the Halls’ Animated Alt-Cast: Time, TV Channel & Live Stream

The NBA Christmas Day games are here. And as always, ritualistically, the New York Knicks are headlining. They are going against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. This will be the Orange and Blue’s 58th appearance, while the Cavs have made a comeback since their last dance in 2017.

Now, as you know, the NBA’s broadcasting affair is vast this time with ESPN/ABC, NBC, and Prime in the scenes. Therefore, it becomes important for the fans to know where and how to watch Jalen Brunson face off against Donovan Mitchell & Co.

When Is the Knicks vs. Cavs NBA Christmas Day Game & “Dunk the Halls” Alt-Cast?

Of course, the selection team has chosen MSG as their top spot for the Knicks vs. Cavs game. You see, attention rules this “lottery”. Franchises rooted in massive cities usually get the elite spot, and so, here we are witnessing New York play the NBA Christmas Day game once again.

Madison Square Garden won’t be the only stage for these teams. They’ll also step into the spotlight at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, taking over Main Street USA. The appearance comes as part of the NBA on Christmas Day’s “Dunk the Halls” animated alt-cast, adding a festive twist beyond the hardwood.

What you need to know:

NBA Christmas Day game: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Dec 25, 2025

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Time: 12 p.m (EST)/ 5 p.m (GMT)

Special feature: “Dunk the Halls” animated alt-cast

Venue: Main Street, USA

What Is the “Dunk the Halls” Animated Alt-Cast?

Rather than sticking to standard commentary and visuals, an alt-cast brings a new perspective. It blends live gameplay with animations, playful graphics, and themed storytelling. It creates a broadcast that feels more like an experience than a telecast. The action stays real, but the presentation is designed to be lighter, louder, and far more inviting for casual viewers and younger fans.

Well, Disney, ESPN, and the NBA reunite on Christmas Day for “Dunk the Halls”, the second annual live animated NBA showcase powered by Sony Beyond Sports technology. The Cavaliers versus Knicks clash will unfold in real time, blending live action with animation.

Previously used by the NFL in Funday Football featuring Toy Story and The Simpsons, the tech transforms every pass and dunk instantly, offering viewers a festive spin alongside the traditional ABC, ESPN, and Disney+ broadcasts.

This animated spectacle will return to Main Street USA inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Meanwhile, Mickey, Minnie, and others will cheer courtside once again.

Joining them in 2025 is Stitch, making his “Dunk the Halls” debut as the chaos-loving star. He will lead a Christmas parade at halftime, with Cinderella Castle glowing amid snowfall, decorations, and Stitch-themed surprises woven throughout.

The storyline will follow Mickey’s Christmas wish to Santa, bringing NBA action back to Magic Kingdom, until Stitch’s arrival reshapes the celebration. Players will appear as motion-captured animated versions via Hawk-Eye tracking, mirroring Madison Square Garden live.

Drew Carter and Monica McNutt will return animated in the booth with Daisy Duck reporting. Santa flies SkyCam, elves run cameras, and parade floats compete for Best Christmas Parade Float. ESPN and the NBA continue their innovation streak after Marvel’s Arena of Heroes launched in 2021.

Which TV Channels Are Showing the Knicks vs. Cavs on Christmas Day?

Now, here’s everything you need to know about the broadcasting scenes for the NBA Christmas Day Knicks vs. Cavs game.

Where Can You Watch the Traditional Knicks vs. Cavs Broadcast?

Traditionally, you can watch the game on ABC, ESPN, and Disney+. The new ESPN App via ESPN DTC or pay TV authentication will also help you watch the exciting matchup of the Eastern Conference.

Where Can You Watch the “Dunk the Halls” Animated Alt-Cast on TV?

ESPN2, Disney Channel, and Disney XD will feature the “Dunk the Halls” animeated alt-cast on TV. Disney+ and the ESPN app will once again help you stream the alt-cast.

How Can Fans Live Stream the Knicks vs. Cavs “Dunk the Halls” Alt-Cast?

However, for fans willing to live stream the Knicks vs. Cavs “Dunk the Halls” alt-cast, you too have options.

Live Stream: DirecTV, FuboTV, Disney+, Sling, ESPNUnlimited

Christmas afternoon belongs to basketball again, and New York stands at the center of it all. The Knicks welcome the Cavaliers to Madison Square Garden. Yet the magic stretches beyond Manhattan. Alongside the classic broadcast, fans can step into Main Street USA at Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the playful Dunk the Halls animated attraction. Undoubtedly, this NBA Christmas Day game offers more than a matchup. It delivers tradition, innovation, and wonder, all wrapped in holiday cheers.