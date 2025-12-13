How & Where to Watch Knicks vs Magic NBA Cup Semifinal – TV Channel & Streaming Options (Dec 13)

The New York Knicks will face the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Knicks are heading to this game following a four-game winning streak and are looking like the favorites, as Orlando will miss the services of their star player, Franz Wagner.

While the Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors in the quarterfinals, the Magic are coming to this game on the back of a win over the Miami Heat. The winner of this game will face the winner between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the other semifinal of the NBA Cup.

What time does the New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic NBA Cup semifinal start?

The NBA Cup semifinals between the Knicks and the Magic will be played on Saturday, December 13, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first of the two semifinals, with the tipoff scheduled for 5:30 PM ET.

The Knicks were eliminated from the NBA Cup quarterfinals last season by the Atlanta Hawks, but this time they are determined to go all the way. Interestingly, even the Magic also bowed out of the last eight in the 2024-25 season after losing to the eventual winners Milwaukee Bucks.

Which TV channel is broadcasting Knicks vs Magic tonight?

The NBA Cup semifinal contest between the Knicks and the Magic will only be available on Amazon Prime Video due to the NBA Cup’s exclusive broadcasting contract with the streaming giant. Interestingly, no cable channels will carry the game due to the NBA Cup’s newly signed 11-year broadcasting deal with Amazon Prime.

How to watch Knicks vs Magic online?

The Amazon Prime Video app is the exclusive streaming platform for the NBA Cup, allowing fans to watch the contest on their phones, TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. Other than that, international viewers can tune into NBA League Pass to enjoy this semifinal showdown.

Knicks vs Magic NBA Cup Semifinal preview before you watch the Game

The Knicks faced the Magic last Sunday when the New York franchise won the game 106-100 without their star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, whereas the Magic had a fully stacked lineup. Overall, the Knicks are in great form, led by the immaculate Jalen Brunson, who recently dropped a sensational 35-point performance while shooting 6-9 from beyond the arc in the Knicks’ quarterfinal win over the Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Magic will depend mostly on Paolo Banchero, who is returning from a groin injury and is on a minutes restriction. They will also rely heavily on Desmond Bane, who has been in hot form in the last few games. He delivered a 37-point performance in the quarterfinals against the Miami Heat. Interestingly, Bane has recorded 37 points in three of his last six games and will look to carry that momentum on Saturday in Vegas.

With Franz Wagner out injured, the onus will be on Bane and Banchero to step up, with Anthony Black taking his spot in the starting lineup.

Overall, given the form that the Knicks are in right now, they are the clear favorites for this semifinal showdown. While one must not rule out the Magic, they are simply missing a vital cog in the lineup in Wagner, who has been exceptional for them this season.