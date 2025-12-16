How & Where to Watch Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Cup Championship Game: Time, TV Channel & Streaming Options

The third edition of the NBA Cup has been a success as teams have fought with all their might, leaving behind two teams – the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks to fight in the Championship game on Tuesday in Vegas. Both teams are in great form and are heading into the final with resounding wins in the semifinals over the Thunder and the Magic, respectively.

It promises to be an enticing clash between two teams with different strengths as both are gunning for glory.

What time does the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Cup Championship game start?

The NBA Cup championship game between the Spurs and the Knicks will tip off on Tuesday, December 16, at 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT) in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the teams also played their semifinals.

Basketball fans from all over America and the world will be glued to their television or other devices to catch the title showdown.

Which TV channel is broadcasting Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Cup final tonight?

Due to the NBA Cup’s recent contract with streaming giants, Amazon Prime, the championship game between San Antonio and New York will not be available on traditional broadcast channels on television. Rather, fans will be able to stream the game on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform across various devices.

How to watch Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Cup final online?

Amazon Prime Video has the streaming rights to the NBA Cup, and hence, the championship game will be streamed online on various devices.

Apart from streaming and broadcasting, fans can also listen to the Knicks vs Spurs game on the radio channel – Sirius XM via channels 86 for the Knicks broadcast and 80 for the Spurs broadcast. New subscribers can listen to SiriusXM for free for four months.

Quick game preview for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Cup championship game

Both these teams put up excellent performances in the semifinals to reach the final showdown with Victor Wembanyama coming off the bench to deliver 22 points from 21 minutes to guide San Antonio past the high-flying Oklahoma City Thunder, as they suffered only their second defeat of the season, with their 16-game winning streak also coming to an end.

The French Phenom also has an excellent support system at the Spurs with players like Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and De’Aaron Fox all stepping up and working in unison under the tutelage of coach Mitch Johnson.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks were thorough professionals in their 132-120 win over the Orlando Magic, with Jalen Brunson leading the charge with a massive 40-point performance. He is the cornerstone of the New York franchise, and given his form in the last couple of games, the Knicks are slight favorites primarily because of their more experienced roster. Overall, in their last five meetings, the Knicks hold a 3-2 record.