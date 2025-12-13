How & Where to Watch Thunder vs Spurs – TV Channel & Streaming Options (Dec 13)

The road to the NBA Cup title is narrowing fast. With the field down to its final contenders, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are set for a highly anticipated Western Conference semifinal. Both teams have been outstanding throughout the tournament, but only one will advance to the finals. So, who survives the West tonight?

Well, it’s dominance versus momentum. On one hand, the Thunder have been steamrolling past teams this season, boasting an incredible 24-1 record, the best in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Spurs put up a terrific display against the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarter-finals, that too, without their franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama.

The franchise is 9-3 without the French center and remains one of the better teams in the West, on pace to end their six-year playoff drought. In fact, the good news is that Wembanyama might be on his back for tonight’s massive semi-final battle, further boosting San Antonio’s chances. So, it seems like the Thunder will be up against their toughest opponents yet, but when and where can you watch this battle?

What time does the OKC Thunder vs. the San Antonio Spurs NBA Cup game start?

Well, the stage is set, and this fixture has all the elements for it to be a blockbuster clash. But the question is, when will this game tip off? The OKC Thunder vs. the San Antonio Spurs semi-final is all set to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET or 6:00 p.m. PT on December 13th. The clash is set to take place at the infamous T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A lot will be at stake tonight for both teams as we all eagerly await the ball to hit the air inside the arena. Nonetheless, now that we know at what time and place the game will take place, where can you watch the action live?

Which TV channel is broadcasting the Thunder vs the Spurs game?

As you’d expect, there will be a lot of eyes tonight on this game set to be played in the desert. However, where can you catch the action live from the comfort of your home if you’re not in Las Vegas? Here’s how you can do that:

For local broadcasting, you can tune in to FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma & FanDuel Sports Network Southwest and KENS (CBS 5). For radio, you can turn to ESPN Radio & SiriusXM.

How to watch the Thunder vs the Spurs?

Well, if you don’t have a TV subscription or you want to catch the game on the go, then you can tune into then you can stream this OKC vs San Antonio matchup on Amazon Prime Video.

Not just that, you can also watch through the NBA League Pass, YouTube, ESPN, and NBC. So, this is probably all you needed to know about where and when to watch this NBA Cup semi-final matchup.

Quick game preview before you watch

It goes without saying that this will be a thrilling game. With Victor Wembanyama back in action to face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co., while it could be anyone’s game, it’s hard to pick anyone but the Thunder, given their impressive form so far throughout the season. However, don’t count out the Spurs as they’ll put up a solid fight for sure.