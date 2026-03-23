Huge Queue Forms Outside TD Garden Due to Celtics’ Paul Pierce Night Announcement

While the Celtics‘ matchup with the Timberwolves was a must-watch on its own, the real story began hours before tip-off as fans swarmed TD Garden for a very different reason. The lines started to fill early since some of the fans wanted to be the first ones in the arena to celebrate a franchise icon, Paul Pierce.

Before the game, the Celtics announced a Paul Pierce bobblehead night. The Truth mirrored Boston’s passion during his time with the franchise. The fanbase appreciates him, clear by the lines, as only the first 5,000 fans to enter the TD Garden would receive a Pierce bobble head.

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Some of those early-arriving fans got to see Paul Pierce in action again. The franchise legend made an appearance at the first Celtics Causeway Classic. He ended up winning the three-point contest against three former Celtics. The Truth, who won a championship for the Shamrocks, provided fans with another clutch display to secure the victory.

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This wasn’t Pierce’s first bobblehead night. But seeing the massive crowd of fans trying to enter the arena ahead of the game, Paul Pierce made a big revelation.

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“I’m excited man. I’ve had like, this is like the third or fourth bobble night. I think I had a couple when I played. This is the best one I’ve seen since having a bobble night. So I’m excited to see how it goes,” said the Boston Celtics legend.

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That’s the kind of love Pierce felt from the fans lining up at TD Garden. They still acknowledge his time with the franchise, regarding him as one of the best players in franchise history.

Celtics fall on Paul Pierce bobblehead night

Boston Celtics fans brought the energy as the Minnesota Timberwolves came to town. The Shamrocks were looking to secure a fifth consecutive victory. Moreover, Minnesota was without Anthony Edwards. Celtics fans were hoping for a night of double celebration: honoring Paul Pierce and watching their team extend its winning streak.

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Everybody was left stunned.

The Anthony Edwards-less Timberwolves showed great resilience to defeat the Celtics at home. Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland combined for 40 points to help the Wolves secure a 102-92 win.

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The celebratory energy in the Garden couldn’t translate to the court, as the Celtics’ offense went cold. They shot a dismal 35.8% from the field, completely stifled by a smothering Minnesota defense that held them to just nine three-pointers.

Jaylen Brown added 29 points and four assists. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum recorded a triple-double. Of the Celtics who played more than 15 minutes, only one managed to shoot 50% from the field. The unexpected loss closed the gap between them and the New York Knicks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

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With challenging games awaiting the Celtics going forward, the team needs to regroup quickly and move past this result. They were supposed to win, but fell flat against the Timberwolves’ immense physicality. Their next chance to bounce back will be against the reigning champions, OKC, when they take them on Wednesday.