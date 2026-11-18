Dejounte Murray is clearly not happy with the way his situation is being portrayed publicly. His relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans has deteriorated to the point where even his absence from the team has become a source of speculation. After requesting a trade in the middle of the season, the franchise reportedly sent the veteran guard home.

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The star guard has now pushed back against that version of events, making it clear that while he wants out of New Orleans.

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“NEVER WAS SENT HOME 😂 BUT JUST SHOWS THE REALITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND THE LIES THAT CAN BE CREATED AND RAN WITH!!!!!!” Murray commented under Bleacher Report’s Instagram post.

BR cited ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Kelly Iko, and Chris Mannix, along with The Hoop Collective as their source.

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Windhorst had reported that the Pelicans sent Dejounte Murray home after his trade request, suggesting it was in everyone’s best interest for him not to be around the team. However, New Orleans officially listed the guard with a left ankle sprain during his recent absence.

Also, the team has once again listed him out for the Friday Grizzlies match-up, citing the same reason.

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Murray’s comment directly disputes the claim that the organization entirely banished him, although it does not change the underlying trade situation.

The timing has naturally raised questions.

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Murray played 28 minutes (5 points) in New Orleans’ 145–111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on November 11. The defeat was followed by a public outburst on social media (now deleted), with the guard suggesting that internal sabotage was taking place and encouraging fans to ask his teammates about their feelings toward the coaching staff and front office.

Later, on November 13, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Murray and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, had requested a trade. The Pelicans confirmed the request and said they would evaluate opportunities in the organization’s best interest. Murray has missed multiple games this season, including some for personal reasons and others since the trade request became public.

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His official injury listing has added another layer to the questions surrounding his availability.

The breakdown is particularly disappointing given what New Orleans expected when it acquired Murray from Atlanta in 2024. The Pelicans viewed him as a long-term backcourt partner for Zion Williamson. The team brought in an established point guard who had already made an All-Star team and led the NBA in steals.

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Instead, injuries have severely limited his time on the floor.

Why Dejounte Murray’s Trade Request Could Be Difficult to Resolve

A fractured hand disrupted his first season with the franchise, while a torn right Achilles tendon cost him most of the 2025–26 campaign. The organization has also undergone significant changes during his absence.

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David Griffin, the executive who orchestrated the trade, has left, as has former head coach Willie Green.

By the time Dejounte Murray returned this season, the Pelicans had a different direction and another young guard to develop. New Orleans selected Jeremiah Fears in the 2025 draft, adding a potential long-term option at point guard. Murray reportedly viewed that decision as another indication that the franchise was preparing to move forward without him.

His own production has also fallen, with averages of 13.4 points and 4.4 assists through his nine appearances before the trade request became public.

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Murray’s desire for a change of scenery is reportedly tied to wanting to play meaningful basketball on a competitive team. But finding a destination willing to take on his contract presents a separate challenge. Murray is in the third year of a four-year, $114.2 million extension, carrying a $32.79 million cap hit for 2026–27. Murray’s contract includes a $30.75 million player option for 2027–28.

That financial commitment, combined with his injury history and recent production, has reportedly left his trade market a bit difficult. The Phoenix Suns have registered interest and the Miami Heat have been mentioned as potential destinations in the surrounding speculation. At the same time, neither represents a confirmed deal. New Orleans will want meaningful value in return.

Meanwhile, interested teams must decide whether Murray’s contract and availability make the investment worthwhile.

The December 15 trade-eligibility window for newly signed players could create more flexibility around the league. But it does not guarantee a quick resolution. For now, Murray is trying to correct the public narrative while maintaining his desire to leave.

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The Pelicans still have to find a trade that works.