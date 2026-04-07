“Hypocrites”: Draymond Green Slams Double Standard in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jonathan Kuminga Narratives

The rift between the Milwaukee Bucks and their franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo is now out in the open, with both sides offering conflicting accounts of his injury. The Bucks maintain he has not completed the required scrimmage work to return, while Antetokounmpo insists he is healthy and ready to play. He even pushed for league intervention, a move that caught attention across the NBA and prompted Draymond Green to weigh in on what he believes is a clear media double standard.

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On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green pointed to the stark contrast in how the media handled Jonathan Kuminga’s situation in Golden State compared to the current tension in Milwaukee. “You have your franchise player getting your organization investigated… and nobody says anything,” Green said. “But y’all acted like Jonathan Kuminga having a problem with his team was the worst thing the NBA has ever seen… I’m so tired of all you hypocrites.”

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Green didn’t stop at media criticism. He also questioned Antetokounmpo’s approach toward the franchise that backed him throughout his career. “I love how Giannis treats the Bucks… like, ‘screw y’all, I don’t care what you got to say.’ Meanwhile, they gave his brothers opportunities in the league.” He warned the situation could spiral quickly. “This could be headed for a nasty breakup… it’s getting worse by the day.”

Green’s point centers on perception. During Kuminga’s struggles with the Golden State Warriors, criticism quickly shifted toward coaching decisions and locker room dynamics. However, Antetokounmpo’s public pushback against Milwaukee has not drawn the same level of scrutiny. Instead, much of the coverage has focused on securing his perspective rather than questioning his actions.

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That contrast becomes clearer when compared to other recent star disputes. When James Harden forced his way out of Philadelphia or Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn, media coverage quickly turned critical, framing those moves as disruptive to team culture. Green’s argument suggests that not every superstar receives that same framing, raising questions about consistency in how narratives are built around player empowerment.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo lost out on a significant Nike bonus as the Bucks prevented him from playing

The Bucks’ tension with Antetokounmpo has been building late into the 2025-26 season. The two-time MVP has not played since suffering a knee hyperextension and bone bruise on March 15, and his absence played a major role in Milwaukee missing the playoffs for the first time in years.

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Imago Mar 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

According to a recent ESPN report from Shams Charania, the Bucks handled player availability differently across the roster. While players like Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner were expected to suit up when healthy, Antetokounmpo was held out despite claiming he was ready to return. That disconnect only added fuel to the growing frustration.

The tension became public on April 3 when Antetokounmpo voiced his frustration. “For somebody to come and tell me not to play… it’s like a slap in my face. I’m available to play… I don’t know where the relationship goes from there.”

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The National Basketball Players Association has since backed Antetokounmpo, and the situation has drawn league attention. What happens next remains uncertain, but the direction is clear. The relationship between the Bucks and their franchise cornerstone has reached a critical point, with the offseason now looming as a potential turning point for both sides.