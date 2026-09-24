“Hypocritical”: Draymond Green Speaks Out Amid Controversy Over LeBron James’ $15M Deal

Prediction markets and player conflicts of interest have already been an issue in the NBA this year. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s equity stake in Kalshi became public just a day after the 2026 trade deadline, right after the platform had taken in roughly $25 million in wagers on where he’d end up. Now, with LeBron James signing his own $15 million annual endorsement deal with rival platform Polymarket, Draymond Green stepped into the conversation and came down firmly on the players’ side.

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Speaking with Front Office Sports’ Olivia Arciniega, Green argued that criticizing player deals while the league profits from similar partnerships doesn’t hold up.

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“You can’t be in sports and think that it’s okay for the league to have certain partnerships but not the players. That’s hypocritical,” Green said.

He backed that up by pointing to how embedded gambling partnerships already are across the NBA’s business side. “You look around the league, there’s FanDuel partnerships. There’s Fanatics Sportsbook partnerships. DraftKings partnerships,” Green said. “There’s all these different partnerships in the betting space, and these are actual betting markets, betting houses, not actual prediction markets.”

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The comments come amid real scrutiny around James’s new arrangement. Polymarket is paying James $15 million a year, according to Front Office Sports, nearly four times the roughly $3.9 million he’ll make this season with the 76ers.

LeBron James holds no equity in the platform and will focus his promotional work on football rather than basketball. But the timing raises its own questions as Polymarket reportedly saw more than $43 million wagered on James’s free agency destination this past summer, the same platform he’s now being paid to promote.

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The NBA has since asked federal regulators for tighter oversight of these platforms. The league cited concerns about players’ access to nonpublic information on injuries, trades, and discipline.

Rather than distancing himself from the debate, Draymond Green made it clear that he’d like to be part of it. “I hope to one day have a partnership,” he said. “I definitely have an interest in the different markets and the things that you can predict. There’s a prediction for everything, and I definitely have a ton of opinions.”

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That personal interest added context to why Green pushed back on the double standard he sees in how these deals get covered. With Antetokounmpo already tied to Kalshi and James now attached to Polymarket, Green’s comments suggested that more players view these partnerships as a legitimate new revenue stream rather than a controversy to avoid, even as the league and regulators work through exactly how much oversight this emerging space actually needs.