“I Actually Like Being Disliked”: Stephen A. Smith Fires Back at Critics’ ‘Fake Rage’ After Iman Shumpert Divorce Apology

Stephen A. Smith has built a career on loud opinions, sharp confrontations, and the willingness to double down when critics push back. But two recent apologies have put his handling of criticism back under the spotlight, with former ESPN colleague Jalen Rose mocking his step backs.

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Now, Smith made it clear that public dislike is not something he intends to run from.

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“You see the way people turn against me all the time, walking around with their fake rage,” Smith called out his critics on the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. “Even if they disagree with me, ain’t no damn reason in hell why they that angry. They’re fake-a** selves with their fake rage. Ain’t no way you that mad over some subject matter.”

After accusing his critics of pretentious anger, he offered the line at the center of the monologue:

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“They didn’t tell y’all I don’t give a sh–. I actually like being disliked most of the time. I thrive under that. It enlivens me; It energizes me; It makes me better. When I got to apologize because I’m wrong, or I got something that I may have missed, or whatever, all that does is sharpen me.”

These comments landed amid the latest flare-up with Jalen Rose.

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He commented on Stephen A. Smith’s recent apologies, and wrote, “Been doing a lot of tap dancing, I mean apologizing,” on X. Rose referred to Smith’s apology to Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor after he repeated false claims about their divorce settlement. Smith admitted the figures were inaccurate and that comments he attributed to Shumpert had not come from him.

In the podcast, he had claimed Taylor received $25 million plus property and other assets, while Shumpert was left with roughly $2 million and no home. Smith said he later spoke directly with Taylor and apologized to both.

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This was Stephen A. Smith’s second public apology in days. Earlier, he acknowledged he was wrong to question Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson’s decision to retire while citing mental health and family reasons. Smith said his intent did not excuse how his comments landed and admitted he had made light of mental health.

Rose’s pointed jab suggested a pattern, not just one bad segment.

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Smith’s monologue did not name Rose. Instead, he challenged people he believes turn disagreement into a performance. He argued that some critics put on outrage because it attracts attention.

He argued that sometimes these circumstances help him improve:

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“Radio fires me up because I know y’all gonna call, and y’all gonna try to call me to the carpet, and you should. That’s my relationship with my listeners, my callers. We all family, y’all. You’re part of the Stephen A. Smith family. I love it. Ain’t nobody hiding.”

Smith’s attitude fits a broader pattern of public confrontation with athletes and media figures.

This year, he has had beefs with Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green. Brown accused Smith of using his platform for clickbait, while Green questioned his approach to journalism and sourcing.

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Moreover, the stakes sometimes extend beyond social media.

Rose is a potential candidate to replace Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA. And Barkley has publicly endorsed him as well. No replacement has been announced, but the timing of Rose’s criticism of Smith has turned into a larger conversation about the future of basketball television.

In short, Stephen A. Smith insists that criticism and correction make him better, not quieter.

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His apologies acknowledged errors. His latest monologue argued that some backlash is performative. Whether audiences see that as confidence or deflection will depend on what he does next. And whether the next round of criticism leads to accountability or another feud.