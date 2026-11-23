When Draymond Green said that he believes only “losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it” go on to debate online, he was clearly throwing shade at Eddie Johnson, with whom he has been exchanging verbal spats lately. However, his remark was instead taken personally by Raymond Felton. Green’s comments came after he scored a season high of 9 points against the Celtics in a game that broke the Warriors’ five-game losing streak.

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“You know, I’ve always been that guy who does what’s needed, and that’ll never change,” Green said at the presser. “And if, you know, people want to debate what they think I should do, you notice it’s never really the greats debating, and it’s never the winners debating.”

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This is a theme he’s been using to taunt Eddie Johnson since the first time the former NBA player took aim at Green’s recent performance. Regardless, his comments landed him in hot water with the former Knicks star, Raymond Felton.

“If that is what Draymond Green is saying, that I’m on a podcast and I’m not qualified, if that’s what you’re saying? I’m not qualified to talk about this,” Felton said on the To The Baha podcast. “I don’t give a f**k what you say. I’m going to do whatever the f**k I want to do, I am a great.”

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Felton went on to say that he personally never disrespects anyone while analyzing the game. However, it was a “different story” if Green was outright disrespecting him and the To The Baha crew, which includes former Detroit Pistons player Charlie Villanueva and ex-Knicks player Theo Pinson.

In his recent statement, the To The Baha crew felt as if Green was generalizing when mentioning the “greats” in his statement. But context matters in this otherwise heated situation. Green was being rather specific about Eddie Johnson in his statement. He even mentioned that the debate about the feud would be good for “Edification,” Johnson’s show.

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It makes even more sense after Johnson’s most recent response to Green in a post, which he concluded by clapping back at Green.

“You think you carried me? Draymond, you gave me a segment. Tune in to Edification with Eddie Johnson on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts,” Johnson said.

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Draymond Green was rather keen on calling out Eddie Johnson the best he could without going overboard. However, was he generalizing to the rest of ex-NBA players-turned analysts too?

There’s no real way of knowing. “I don’t know if he’s talking about all of us,” Felton said while pushing back against Green’s take about the greats. He also went ahead and declared that all the ex-players present on the couch are “winners” because they made it to the NBA in the first place.

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Felton, in particular, had an impressive career. He played in the NBA for 14 seasons and scored over 10,000 career points along with 5,000 career assists. He was a powerful point guard and averaged 17.1 points per game during the 2010-11 season, his best year.

His longevity in the league was commendable as well, so his argument about being a winner makes perfect sense in one way. Not everyone makes it to the big leagues.