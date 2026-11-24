The Boston Celtics’ four-game losing streak has made one thing absolutely clear. It’s that star guard Derrick White’s decline has been gradual and, unfortunately, consistent. The team’s most recent loss has only highlighted White’s hesitation when it comes to shooting, and one reporter couldn’t help but notice.

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Gary Washburn brought up White’s poor shooting this season in a recent edition of Garden Report on CLNS.

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“I am concerned with Derrick White. Let’s look at that last, after that steal, he did not want to shoot the ball. He’s like, ‘oh, hell no. Hell no, this ain’t me, not tonight. I’m not blowing this game,'” Washburn said. “And like, that can’t be your number two guy.”

“Like Derrick’s got to get out of his own head. He had some stretches, but again, six for 20, what, six for 21. He missed a bunch of open looks again, two for 12 from three. I mean, I’m concerned about Derrick White,” Washburn concluded.

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Before the regular season kicked off, the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the 76ers in a move that upset many fans. In his absence, White has to be the No. 2 star next to Jayson Tatum, but the results show otherwise.

In the 2024-25 season, he was shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point line. The next year, a decline was evident when the numbers changed to 39.4% and 32.7%, respectively.

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The current season has just seen these numbers go down. In the Celtics’ 87-88 loss to the Warriors, White went 6-for-21 from the field and 2-for-12 from the three-point line. Across 16 games, his shooting has been 41.0% from the field and 28.9% from the three-point line.

Many believe it’s a confidence issue for the guard. There’s a ton of focus on him with Brown out, and with every missed shot, it just gets worse. In a recent interview, White even went on to discuss his struggles.

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“Yeah, obviously, the mental side of the game is something that a lot of people are still trying to figure out. And it’s tough to stay confident when the shot’s not going down,” he said when asked about the mental aspects of the game in an interview with the Boston Sports Journal.

“But we got no choice but to stay confident, and everybody got to keep believing in each other,” he concluded.

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The Boston Celtics aren’t doing too bad for themselves so far. The team is ranked third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11-6. That being said, White has only averaged 12.8 points, three rebounds, and five assists this season so far.

If White isn’t able to recover, things might only get worse for the Celtics. After all, much of the regular season is still left. Some online observers have called for a trade, but the team has shown no interest in trading the star guard despite stagnating offensive performance.

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It’s still not too late. Perhaps White will be able to turn it all around. It’ll all become clear as the season progresses.