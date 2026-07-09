“I Appreciate Miami”: Savannah James Comments About Life in Cleveland Amid LeBron James’ Cavs-Heat Rumors

As the basketball business remains locked in a tense holding pattern over LeBron James’ free-agency decision, his wife probably clued us in on her preference. Savannah James was not talking about what’s on Bron’s mind right now when she stopped by the IRL podcast. But while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat remain the top landing spots for James, she offered a rare glimpse into which of these places has a special place in their relationship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Like, it ain’t much going on in Cleveland,” Savannah admitted to Angie Martinez. She spent a part of their discussion reflecting on the stark contrast between their various NBA home bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love where I’m from. I’m from Akron, but you know, it’s slow, and it’s, you know, manageable.”

When Martinez countered by asking if Miami offered a vastly different pace, Savannah said that Miami came with a fair bit of drama. But her relationship milestones with LeBron made it different.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being able to be grounded in our home and then in our relationship definitely helped. But I think for me, Miami is—there was a transition that happened to me in Miami personally. So I appreciate Miami for what it had to offer for me during that time.”

Miami was not only where James won his first of four championships. His love story with Sav that began in Cleveland during their teens led to a New Year proposal in 2012. That was one of the milestones that signified her transition from a young girl into adulthood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was, I got married there. Well, I didn’t get married in Miami, but like we were living in Miami when we got married. So, I think those transitions like help. So, it’s just always kind of a special place for me.”

The emotional centerpiece of that South Beach era remains her unforgettable engagement story with a surprise cameo from Fat Joe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were at a New Year’s Eve party… countdown happens, we come back, and I’m on my phone texting all my people happy new year,” Savannah recalled on the podcast. “LeBron is behind me, tapping me on my shoulder, I’m like ‘hold on.’ So, somebody on this side of me, ’cause like now it’s like a crowd. So, somebody said, ‘Savannah, turn around!’ I turned around, and he was on his knee. Mind you, Miami, it was a time. In that instance, I was like Oh my god’ so I just burst out crying. He did his speech and put the ring on, and I said yes. And he like, ‘Okay, go get yourself together ’cause you looking crazy.’ I was bawling, crying.”

In a funny twist, Fat Joe accidentally walked in on Sav, who was a happy, crying mess. He apparently didn’t recognize the newly engaged fiancée of the then-Miami Heat superstar and was concerned until one of Sav’s friends told him she had just been proposed to. Fat Joe made a hilarious exit after congratulating her.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s an engagement story to tell. But the deep, nostalgic appreciation for their formative years has taken on an entirely new meaning as front offices across the country dissect where the James family will plant its roots next.

Savannah’s feelings for Miami fuel LeBron James’ free agency rumors

LeBron James is at a critical juncture in the 2026 NBA offseason. Until June 30, most analysts predicted James wouldn’t leave the Lakers, so Savannah and their younger kids don’t have to be uprooted from their LA home.

ADVERTISEMENT

That obviously changed, and now even Savannah, recalling the fond memories from one of their NBA stops, can look like a hint about LeBron’s potential next chapter.

Following his formal announcement that he is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, the sweepstakes have narrowed to two former teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers have firmly established themselves as the betting favorites to land the 41-year-old by heavily leveraging the nostalgic homecoming element for the Akron natives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, a return to Cleveland could help James conclude his 24-year career alongside a ready-made contender featuring Donovan Mitchell. The only issue, Rich Paul confirmed on his whiteboard, was Darius Garland’s absence.

However, Rich Paul also revealed that Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo make the Miami Heat contenders to land James.

While Bron’s agent presents the rosters as a draw, premium NBA insider Shams Charania feels that Florida’s tax laws could also win over Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, many variables are involved in his decision. Perhaps his wife’s preference for Miami is one of them.

While secondary suitors like the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors remain aggressive in their pitches, the ultimate decision is increasingly viewed as a choice between the comfort of where they began and the place where Bron and Sav evolved.