“I Believe in the Mission”: Steve Kerr Breaks Silence After Taking Bold Stand for American Athletes

One of the most vocal head coaches in the NBA, Steve Kerr, has joined an important mission to protect the interests of student-athletes. He is not alone, as 18 other influential college figures have come together and released an open letter warning about the future of nearly 600,000 student-athletes currently competing across the United States.

“I’m not leading the effort, but I was asked to be a part of it, and I looked into it, and it’s something I agree with just in general academic freedom, universities being able to control their own mission, to teach what they want to teach, to serve their student-athletes in a really productive way.”

Steve Kerr signed a public letter which stated that the independence and integrity of their American universities have “come under political attack.” The head coach told the reporters that he believed that the policy affects aspects of academia as a whole.

“I think it is all tied together, so I signed on because I believe in the mission,” Kerr said.

Aside from Steve Kerr, current Bucks coach Doc Rivers, Harvard men’s basketball coach Tommy Amaker, former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw, and current Stanford men’s assistant basketball coach Eric Reveno are among the 19 who have signed the letter. The coaches represent a wide spectrum of programs, including the NBA, NCAA Division I, private institutions, and the Ivy League, signaling a rare unified front across professional and amateur ranks.

The public letter, released on March 4, 2026, addresses specific concerns such as the deployment of federal enforcement officers on campuses, punitive cuts to research funding, and the censorship of curricula. It also detailed that political pressure is undermining the “one team” spirit, which is the essence of the campuses.

President Trump is also scheduled to host a roundtable discussion with various pro and collegiate coaches, commissioners, and athletes on reforming collegiate sports.

What Steve Kerr and others wrote in the letter

“We’re asking college sports leaders and fans across the country to stand with us. Tell your elected representatives to let universities remain free and independent. Stand for Campus Freedom.” The letter was on the Stand for Campus Freedom’s website. They point to cuts in funding for research, censorship, intimidation of university leaders and faculty, and having federal officers on college campuses as examples of that interference.

“Right now, at both the federal and state levels, acts of political interference threaten the independence of our colleges and universities,” the letter read.

Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers, and co. who signed the letter urged fans and university leaders to be vocal so that the lawmakers promote academic independence. However, it’s important to note that no current players were invited to be a part of the talks that will likely shape NIL compensation for student-athletes.