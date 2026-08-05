“I Can Be Useful”: 30-Year-Old Heat Star Skips Lucrative Offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley

The biggest move of the Miami Heat’s offseason was landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, instantly changing the team’s outlook. They still need perimeter shooting and have explored options like Klay Thompson. President Pat Riley made sure to keep a key floor-spacing piece from last season. And that 30-year-old forward is ready to embrace his role alongside the new superstar.

Last month, Simone Fontecchio re-signed with the Heat, but he recently revealed that he had lucrative offers available elsewhere. The Italian forward made it clear that his priority was continuing his NBA career, especially after receiving strong support from Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

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“My priority was to continue my NBA career,” Fontecchio told Lia Capizzi of Domani. “Pat Riley told me he wanted me to stay, and then coach Erik Spoelstra made it clear that he really wanted to keep me. I’ve always felt their trust, even when I fell out of the rotation.”

Fontecchio’s decision became even more meaningful after Miami acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, a move that dramatically raised expectations for the franchise. The 30-year-old believes his skill set fits perfectly alongside the two-time MVP.

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“Giannis’ signing has put Miami back at the center of the NBA map. We have completely different roles, so I would be more of a complementary player, and that’s only a positive for me. A player like Giannis needs plenty of shooters around him, so I think I can be useful.”

This wasn’t the first time Fontecchio had let his excitement about playing alongside the Greek Freak slip out. Last month, he became only the second player, after Nikola Jovic, to publicly acknowledge the Antetokounmpo trade before it was even announced.

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“I know people who play with him in previous teams. As a shooter that’s something you look for… it’s going to make my life so much easier. I hope to make his life easier too…. They might be the best frontcourt in the NBA defensively. Offensively with the force they play with, it’s going to be super interesting. We are going to find a way and [Erik Spoelstra] will find to make it work as he did last year with a completely new offense. We’ll definitely find a way.”

That fit could make Fontecchio one of Miami’s most valuable role players. He proved his reliability last season, appearing in 70 games and holding down his spot as one of the team’s steadiest perimeter threats, averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in just 16 minutes a night, while knocking down 37% of his threes on 4.7 attempts per game.

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It’s the kind of production that made re-signing him a no-brainer. The Heat brought him back on a one-year, $2.6 million veteran minimum deal, a bargain price for a shooter who brings scoring, size, and rebounding off the bench.

Fontecchio ranked in the 82nd percentile in offensive defensive plus-minus, finished in the 80th percentile in multiple three-point shooting categories, and ranked in the 98th percentile for defensive rebounding impact. Despite Miami’s constant lineup changes, the Heat posted a +3.4 net rating with him on the floor.

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Now, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading a revamped Heat team, Fontecchio had no problem stating his importance.