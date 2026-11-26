Lonzo Ball was having arguably the best season of his career in 2021 after being traded to the Chicago Bulls. However, knee surgery abruptly ended his season, and Ball did not return to the court until late 2024. His knee issues continued to bother him to the point that many expected him to retire. Today, he’s still waiting on a call from the NBA but has greater things to be thankful for.

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In a recent conversation with his former Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan, Ball recalled how a doctor threw a Hail Mary that could either save or annihilate his basketball career forever.

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“And when the doctor pretty much told me, like, ‘Either you retire now and not get the surgery, and you’re just gonna call it, or you can try to get the surgery, and it might work, it might not.’ So for me, when I heard that, I was like, that’s an easy choice,” Ball said on Episode 9 of Dinners With DeMar.

“Worst case, s**t, at least I’m gonna be able to get these things. You’re gonna be able to walk better, get upstairs. I was like, ‘But I can’t even run with my daughter,’ type s**t,” he told DeRozan. “Like, he’s like, ‘All that s**t’s gonna be better at least, you know. As far as getting back on the court and doing NBA s**t, like, you know, that’s 50-50.'”

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The surgery Ball is referring to is the third procedure he had on his left knee while he was still signed with the Bulls. It all first came to light in January 2022. The player missed three games due to a meniscus tear, and then the Bulls announced that he’d undergo knee surgery to repair it.

He was only ruled out for six to eight weeks. However, as complications arose, that quickly turned into him missing the remainder of the season. Ball underwent arthroscopic debridement to treat his knee pain. This was his second surgical procedure, but it didn’t work.

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In 2023, he was ruled out for the entire season yet again after his knee discomfort didn’t get better. That year, he received a cartilage and meniscus transplant, a rare procedure suggested by his orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Brian J. Cole.

This was his final procedure, one that could decide what would happen with his NBA career. The player had almost lost hope.

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“I made it to the NBA, got to play. I never feel like I cheated the game,” Ball explained. “I feel like I gave everything I could to hoop. I believe in God. If it wasn’t meant to be, this is how it ends, that’s how the s**t ends.”

However, the procedure succeeded. Ball finally returned to the court in October 2024, playing against the Pelicans in the Bulls’ season opener and recording five points, two rebounds, and four assists in 14 minutes.

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Ball played 35 games with the Bulls before being traded to the Cavaliers. After playing the same number of games with Cleveland, he was traded to the Utah Jazz on February 5, 2026. He was waived on the same day.

Many have since feared his career is over. In fact, in September 2026, RotoWire even announced his retirement from the sport, but Ball was quick to deny it. “I retired? News to me lol cuz I’m still waiting for a call,” he said.

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The player is now able to function properly, even hitting the gym to keep his conditioning up. His knee may not be perfect, but he feels like he’s fit to compete again. Now all that’s left is an offer from a team.