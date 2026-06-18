“I Can’t Write a Check”: James Dolan Delivers Concerning Message on Knicks’ Future Days After Championship

Winning a championship is difficult. It took 53 years. Keeping one together may be even harder. Just days after the NY Knicks’ historic triumph, owner James Dolan has already shifted his focus from celebration. Now, it’s about sustaining the team. He acknowledged that bringing back the same roster may not be easy under the NBA’s current financial rules.

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Appearing on WFAN Sports Radio, Dolan admitted that the organization would ideally like to retain its championship core. However, he also pointed out the NBA’s new CBA.

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“I can’t write a check that goes into the second apron,” Dolan said without any hesitation, calling it suicidal to sign a second apron.

The host asked him if the Knicks have a similar ‘run-it-back’ approach, and Dolan made it clear that retaining the roster would be his preferred outcome. “Well, first off, most of our guys are under contract. We have a couple of guys who are not,” He said. “If we could bring back the whole team, right, exactly as it is, I think, why wouldn’t you?”

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However, he quickly acknowledged that the situation may not be that simple.

“But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to. Just contractually,” Dolan added. He further navigated into the NBA’s second apron restrictions, which have become a major talking point since the new CBA.

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“I mean, we’re willing to stretch, right? But there are certain things in the NBA that you have to be, you know, suicidal to do, and we’re not going to do those,” said the 71-year-old. “The one is called the second apron. You cannot go into the second apron.”

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While it’s the front office and president Leon Rose who ultimately ponder on the roster construction, Dolan just emphasized that his spending power has limits.

“But that’s up to Leon, right?” he added. “I’m just telling him how big a check I can write. I’ll write as big a check as possible, but I can’t write a check that goes into the second apron.”

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Moreover, James Dolan’s concerns extend beyond the size of the luxury-tax bill. Teams that cross the second apron face severe restrictions.

The league imposes limitations on trades, free agent signings, and even draft flexibility. These rules have prompted several franchises to reconsider building a super team.

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Above all, for the Knicks, the 2026 summer, which was meant for celebration, has turned into a challenge. Multiple key contributors have reached important contract decisions this offseason.

James Dolan’s concern comes as the Knicks face key offseason decisions

The Knicks spent the last season hovering near the second apron. To be precise, they were just $200,000 under the limit. While that helped them keep the roster intact, it may not be the case heading into the summer.

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Mitchell Robinson headlines the list of pending decisions. The 8-year Knicks veteran big man played a crucial role in the team’s championship run, providing support off the bench. With him entering free agency this summer and awaiting an extension, the team’s financial flexibility further tightens.

Robinson took an annual salary of $15 million in his previous contract. An extension would only hike the salary. And it will ultimately push the team into the second apron, which Dolan wouldn’t want.

Apart from Robinson, the team still has a few other players knocking on the free agency door. Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, and Jose Alvarado (waiting on a $4.5 million player option) are the other variables in the mix. The team has to make the tough call to filter any one of them to keep the core intact.

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At the same time, Karl-Anthony Towns remains on the max contract and is expected to sign an extension in the summer after the team failed to strike a deal this past season.

Notably, Jalen Brunson’s often criticized 4-year $157 million contract continues to pay dividends, as the team has some leverage to hold on to two star players at the same time.

At last, heading into the summer, will the Knicks protect their core and run it back in the following season?