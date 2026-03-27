“I’d Take Him Over Austin Reaves”: NBA Champion Makes Bold Claim About Kon Knueppel

Nothing could have prepared the league for Kon Knueppel. The 4th overall pick is turning heads with the Charlotte Hornets, shaking up Cooper Flagg’s ROTY chase. And even posing a surprising challenge to Austin Reaves’ career-high spotlight with the Los Angeles Lakers this season. On the Club 520 podcast, NBA champ Jeff Teague solidified Kon’s case.

He said, “Kon Knueppel is arguably the best White American Basketball player in the league. I would take him over Austin Reaves. Cooper Flagg is good, but he’s not like this.”

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Now, let’s take the rookie’s performance against the Hornets’ 114-103 win against the New York Knicks on Thursday. Knueppel turned heads with a jaw-dropping outing, and now the Rookie of the Year race feels tilted. The Charlotte Hornets forward poured in 26 points, shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 6-of-10 (60%) from deep.

Moreover, he crashed the glass for 11 rebounds and dished eight assists, flirting with a near triple-double against one of the league’s toughest defensive units. As a result, his all-around brilliance keeps stacking louder statements every night. But that’s not all, the rookie is creating history every moment he’s stepping on the court.

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With six more triples, Kon Knueppel pushed his season tally to 253, leading the league in made threes. Therefore, he became the youngest player ever to cross the 250 mark. Meanwhile, names like Cooper Flagg and Austin Reaves now share the spotlight he’s rapidly owning.

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Austin Reaves vs Kon Knueppel: The better choice

Kon Knueppel is putting together a rookie season that forces attention. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 48.9/43.8/86.3 splits across 72 games, missing only one through injury. Moreover, that efficiency and durability fuel Charlotte’s 39-34 record, placing them just 1.5 games behind the sixth seed.

Add four straight Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors, and the impact feels undeniable. Every night, his shot looks automatic, and his presence keeps lifting the Hornets’ ceiling. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves operates on a different timeline.

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Imago Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after making a three point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

In his fifth season, the LA Lakers‘ guard is posting 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 49.2/36.1/87.1 shooting in 47 games. On October 26, 2025, he erupted for a career-high 51 points, alongside 11 rebounds and 9 assists, in a 127–120 win over the Sacramento Kings. Furthermore, his projected five-year, $240 million extension signals league-wide belief. His rookie numbers, 7.3/3.2/1.8, tell a slower growth story.

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So, is Jeff Teague right? Partially. Kon Knueppel’s current production and winning impact rival Austin Reaves’ present output. However, Reaves brings playoff reps and proven consistency over time. Therefore, Knueppel’s case shines bright now, while Reaves still owns the stronger body of work.