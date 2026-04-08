“I Deserved More Respect”: Anthony Davis Finally Admits True Feelings About Shock Luka Doncic Trade

Something about that night still doesn’t sit right with Anthony Davis. Not the trade itself. Not even the player involved. It’s how everything went down. Because for Davis, the problem was never Luka. It was the silence.

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During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Davis finally opened up about the moment his world flipped without warning. The trade that reshaped the league had already been decided long before he even knew it existed. “I call my dad. He doesn’t believe me. Then it pops up on ESPN. My phone starts blowing up. I’m in shock.”

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“I had no idea this was happening. I couldn’t make sense of it. Why?” That question never really left him.

The frustration wasn’t about being traded for Luka Doncic. Davis made that part clear. He understood the business. “Even though I didn’t understand it, from a business standpoint, I get it. Luka is Luka.” However, what he couldn’t accept was how the decision reached him. “The call I got was 10 minutes before the trade was announced.”

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“So you already knew.” That detail changed everything. Because in Davis’s mind, it confirmed what hurt the most. Conversations had happened. Decisions had been made. And at no point was he included. “At some point, there had to be conversations about trading me for Luka, and it never got to me.”

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“That’s the biggest thing that f**ked with me this entire time.” Then came the line that defines this entire story. “I feel like I deserved more respect than that.” That isn’t frustration about basketball. That’s frustration about how business was handled.

Anthony Davis Had Already Dreamed of Playing Alongside Luka Doncic

What makes this story land differently is what Davis revealed next. Because before the trade ever became real, he had already imagined playing with Luka. “Luka is so cold, bro. We used to talk about Luka all the time.”

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“Be like, imagine me with Luka. Like, oh my god.” At that point, it was just talk. Just two stars recognizing talent. Davis wasn’t asking out. He wasn’t looking for a move. “I wasn’t even thinking about being traded or asking to leave.” The idea was simple. If the next phase of his career came, Luka was the kind of player who made sense. “As far the height, passing ability, he can score… all that helping my game.”

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“If I ever got with Luka, oh my gosh.” Then reality flipped the script. “Rich Paul called me… ‘They just traded you to Dallas.’” “I’m like, shut up.” That disbelief didn’t come from being traded. It came from who he was traded for. “I said, who the f**k they going to trade me for Luka?”

“Who else can you trade me for on that team?” At that moment, it still didn’t feel real. “I’m really thinking he just playing.”

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Imago Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts from the sideline in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The deal itself was massive. A three-team blockbuster involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz completely reshaped the Western Conference overnight. Luka landed in Los Angeles. Davis went to Dallas. And just like that, two franchises changed direction.

However, the aftermath didn’t play out the way many expected. Davis’s time with Dallas never fully stabilized. Injuries disrupted his rhythm. He appeared in just 29 games, even though his production when available remained strong at 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

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Still, availability mattered more than numbers. As a result, the Mavericks pivoted again. In February 2026, Davis was moved once more in a multi-player deal to the Washington Wizards. The move signaled a reset in Dallas, shifting focus toward a new timeline built around younger talent and long-term flexibility.

This isn’t just Davis. It’s a pattern across the league

Davis’s frustration doesn’t exist in isolation. Across the NBA, similar stories have surfaced. Stars blindsided. Conversations happening without them. Decisions delivered at the last possible moment. That’s the part fans often overlook.

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Teams call it business. Players call it respect. Davis didn’t question the move itself. He never claimed it didn’t make sense. In fact, he acknowledged exactly why it happened. But understanding a decision doesn’t mean accepting how it was handled. And that’s where this situation still lingers.

Right now, Davis has moved on professionally. He’s in a new situation with Washington. The league has already shifted again. However, moments like this don’t just disappear. Because trades change teams. But the way they happen changes relationships. Davis said it plainly. He didn’t need control. He didn’t need approval. He just needed honesty. And in a league where everything eventually becomes business, that might be the one thing players still expect to remain personal.