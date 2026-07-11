“I Did Not Tell Him”: Rich Paul Addresses Shams Charania’s Claim About Voice-Note Pitches to LeBron James

LeBron James’ free agency drama has had a lot of twists and turns. From surprise frontrunners to non-stop speculations, the buzz never ceases to exist. While no contracts have materialized yet, recent developments have revolved around voice memos. After insider Shams Charania reported that leading suitors were sending voice notes/memos to LeBron via his agent Rich Paul (who then relays them), it turned into a massive talking point.

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Now, Bron’s agent, Rich Paul, finally weighed in on how that

report

reached the public.

“Well… Shams finds these things out,” Paul said on NBA Today when the ESPN panel jokingly asked him for a voice memo once James made his decision. The Klutch Sports CEO laughed before responding with a powerful jab at Charania’s reporting.

“Shams finds these things out. Don’t tell me how he finds these things out. I really have no idea how he finds these things out. I did not tell him that, but he found it out, and, you know, he had the information. But yeah, the guy’s unbelievable. But, you know, when he knows, I guess the rest of us will know, and I look forward to it.”

Rich Paul’s response did two things at once.

He dismissed the idea that he was the direct source behind Charania’s report while also praising the insider’s reputation. His comments addressed the voice-note process indirectly but reinforced the broader recruitment context. Teams are indeed sending voice notes via Paul as part of LeBron’s process.

The race itself remains fluid.

Given his reputation, Shams Charania cited the following teams as the strongest contenders/leading suitors to convince LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers (often listed as top three, with others in the mix). Looking at them individually, the Cavs offer the emotional appeal of a homecoming. The Heat brings familiarity and James’s two championship campaigns. And the Sixers have forced their way through a strong roster upgrade.

The Warriors and Wolves continue to monitor the situation as they stand behind the frontrunners.

Throughout the process, Rich Paul has maintained that LeBron James has prioritized something more than salary. It’s the organizational fit, championship opportunity, and personal happiness. Paul even stressed it during his latest NBA Today appearance.

The uncertainty has been acknowledged across the league.

Stephen Curry, speaking at the American Century Championship, reminded the reporters that “the offseason is a season, not just a day or a week.”

He emphasized that decisions of this magnitude require patience while the front office continues to explore every possible option.

As serious as the recruitment has become, it also called for one of the funniest moments in the ongoing off-season.

Spurs big man Luke Kornet published a satirical Medium blog post titled ‘LEAKED: Spurs Voice Memo sent to LeBron James.’

He poked fun at the entire process. In a fictional recording, Kornet pitched San Antonio to Bron by praising Texas’ tax advantages and recommending La Panaderia and SeaWorld.

Kornet hit it out of the park when he invited James to play alongside a “generational talent” and Victor Wembanyama. Yes, he briefly cast him as the cornerstone.

Anyway, teams are genuinely making unconventional pitches, and Rich Paul’s playful response only added another layer to the narrative. If only LeBron James could make his decision quicker.