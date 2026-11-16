“I Didn’t Even Recognize Him”: Steve Kerr Reveals Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg’s Response to Spurs Blowout Loss

Yaxel Lendeborg had a rough night against the San Antonio Spurs, and the Golden State Warriors rookie clearly wasn’t ready to simply move on from it. After struggling through a 123–85 defeat, Lendeborg showed up with a completely different look. The drastic change caught Steve Kerr by surprise.

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But the Warriors coach also had a few words about how his young player handled the defeat, per a X post by San Fransicso Chronicle’s Luca Evans.

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“He chopped all his hair off… I didn’t even recognize him. So apparently that’s his response to getting beat by 40: to go right to the barber,” Kerr said, speaking to the reporters ahead of Monday night’s Pelicans’ match-up.

The coach also addressed Lendeborg’s emotional postgame comments, which stood out because of how openly the rookie admitted the defeat had affected him. Rather than dismissing the reaction, Steve Kerr appreciated it.

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“I love his comments. I love how honest he is, how vulnerable he is. There’s no pretense. He’s just telling you exactly how he feels. And so our message today was how you respond, and what you have to learn from a situation like that. And it was the message was for him, but also for the whole team,” Kerr explained.

Lendeborg’s frustration came after one of the toughest performances of his young NBA career. He managed just three points on 1-of-13 shooting against San Antonio, with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs defense making life difficult whenever he tried to attack.

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The rookie had entered the game knowing that the Warriors needed more from him with Stephen Curry sidelined by an oblique injury. He had even spoken about embracing a more aggressive, score-first role, rating his comfort level as a primary option at six out of ten.

That responsibility became harder to handle against Wembanyama.

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Lendeborg finished with a minus-40 rating in the blowout, and his postgame reaction reflected the weight of the performance. He admitted that he was “f***** up mentally” and couldn’t simply forget what had happened.

The rookie later posted a sad SpongeBob meme on his Instagram Story. He followed it with a buzz cut. Teammate Brandin Podziemski even described the new look as “new beginnings.”

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The team has little time to dwell on the defeat.

The Warriors have gone from a 0–3 start to an eight-game winning streak, but injuries have disrupted their momentum again. Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Brandon Williams, and Kristaps Porzingis have all been unavailable or dealing with significant absences.

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Lendeborg now has another opportunity to respond when the Warriors face the Pelicans.

His haircut may have marked a fresh start, but Steve Kerr’s message was about something more important. It offered a lesson from a difficult night and showed what comes next on the court.