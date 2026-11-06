“I Don’t Even Know How to Put It Into Words”: Stephen Curry Reacts After Passing NBA Legend on All-Time List

Even before his 18th NBA season began, questions surrounded Stephen Curry’s ability to stay healthy. It immediately raised concerns about a possible recurrence of the runner’s knee issue that had kept him out for 27 games last season. However, the Golden State Warriors superstar has delivered one impressive performance after another while adding more milestones to an already remarkable career. After climbing past Dominique Wilkins against the Los Angeles Lakers, he reached another significant mark against the Miami Heat.

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The Warriors hosted Miami on Thursday and secured a 120-100 victory, extending their winning streak to six games. Stephen Curry played a major role in the result, finishing with 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including six three-pointers. With 7:03 remaining in the first quarter, he knocked down a three-pointer to record his 26,711th career point. That moved him past Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, and that achievement left Steph searching for the right words.

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“I don’t even know how to put it into words,” Curry said after the game. “I understand again, part of the longevity of this, I’m going to hopefully keep climbing the list. But he set the mark for a lot of amazing individual accomplishments, stats, triple-doubles, obviously points, part of that. And when you get to this part of the list, I think every person you pass, there’s going to be some honor and respect and appreciation for how high I can climb.”

Robertson remains one of basketball’s most celebrated figures, particularly for his all-around production and historic triple-double achievements. In fact, a decade ago, Big O had criticized modern basketball and in turn took a jab at Stephen Curry.

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“I look at games today, and they’ll start a defense at the foul line,” Robertson said in an interview with ESPN’s Mike and Mike radio show, via NJ.com. “When I played, they were picking you up when you got the ball inbounds. He’s (Stephen Curry) shot well because of what’s going on in basketball today. In basketball today, it’s almost like if you can dunk or make a 3-point shot, you’re the greatest thing since sliced bread.

“… When I played years ago, if you shot a shot outside and hit it, the next time I’m going to be up on top of you. I’m going to pressure you with three-quarters, half-court defense. But now they don’t do that. … [Modern-day teams] run one play. Well, maybe two plays…”

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So, moving past him on the scoring chart adds another layer to Stephen Curry’s legacy. This latest accomplishment also comes just six days after he moved past another NBA great.

During Golden State’s 112-95 Emirates NBA Cup victory over the Lakers on October 30, the 38-year-old scored 31 points to surpass Dominique Wilkins’ 26,668 career points. He moved into 18th place that night before climbing another spot against Miami.

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Curry’s latest performance also extended an impressive stretch from beyond the arc. His six three-pointers made him the first player in NBA history to record at least five threes in four consecutive games at age 38 or older. The shooting has remained a major part of his game, and his recent numbers suggest that his scoring ability has not slowed down.

In fact, Curry has already produced another remarkable shooting performance this season. He recorded 24 points on a perfect 8-of-8 from the field, including three three-pointers and five free throws, in just 27 minutes. It marked the first time in his career that he scored at least 20 points without missing a field goal.

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Golden State has also found ways to turn difficult situations into victories. Its win over Miami marked the fourth consecutive game in which the Warriors erased a double-digit deficit. They overcame a 25-point gap against the Lakers, an 11-point deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers, and a 17-point hole against the Phoenix Suns before completing a 10-point comeback against the Heat.

There is still plenty of history within reach for Curry. He has scored at least 1,630 points in five of the last six seasons, with injuries restricting him to 43 appearances and 1,142 points last year. If he maintains a similar scoring pace in 2026-27, he could move past Russell Westbrook, Elvin Hayes, and Moses Malone before the season concludes.

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For now, Curry sits at 26,737 career points, just 38 behind DeMar DeRozan’s 26,775 for 16th place. Given the way he has started the season, another climb up the leaderboard might not take long.