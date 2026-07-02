“I Don’t Have an Agent”: Victor Oladipo Makes Direct Plea to NBA Teams Amid Wild Free Agency Moves

Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo isn’t ready to retire just yet. The 34-year-old guard, who once presented as a significant hurdle to LeBron James’ fourth title pursuits, has taken the rare step of bypassing traditional agents to make a direct public appeal to NBA front offices via social media, as teams reshape their rosters during the 2026 free agency period. Oladipo is seeking a return to the league after three years away.

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He revealed that he is operating entirely on his own, seeking a comeback opportunity with a franchise that prioritizes veteran leadership and locker room mentorship. In an offseason where Rich Paul could orchestrate a superteam of LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Oladipo stands out with his unique gambit.

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“I’m a free agent. I don’t have an agent right now just me and my family,” Oladipo opened his public solicitation to NBA teams.

“I know I have a lot left, and I genuinely love this game. I’d rather show you I’m ready than spend my time trying to explain why or flood you with analytics to prove it. If you’re about winning, value mentorship, and think there could be a fit, you can reach me directly. I’m open to every opportunity right now—I just want to make sure I weigh each one carefully.”

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He concluded it with his favorite personal hashtags, “#Invictus #BeAVictor,” shifting the narrative away from his prolonged absence due to injuries. His direct appeal is not a sign of desperation but a continuation of his resilience. Oladipo has mounted multiple comeback attempts since his first major injury, including a return to All-Star form in 2020-21 before subsequent setbacks, and his 2025-26 G League stint to prove durability. The veteran is showing his on-court readiness over analytics-driven pitches.

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This also marks at least the second time Oladipo has operated without formal agency representation during a transitional period- he has previously managed aspects of his career with family involvement following major injuries.

Oladipo has been displaced from the NBA for a while now. The former No. 2 overall pick saw his promising career derailed for three years due to a devastating sequence of lower-body injuries.

His most devastating injury was a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee in 2019. He had just come off his best season in 2017-18, when he played 75 games, averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and led the NBA with 2.4 steals.

The 2018 playoffs were arguably Victor’s prime where his Indiana Pacers forced a seven-game series against the LeBron James-led Cavaliers. Their rivalry came to a head when Bron made a contentious block on Oladipo in Game 5.

His downward spiral culminated during the 2023 postseason with the Miami Heat, when he suffered a severe, torn patellar tendon in his left knee during a playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The injury required extensive surgery and sidelined him for the entire 2023–24 NBA season.

His contract was traded across multiple teams before he was eventually waived during that period. He has not played for an NBA team since. The league’s changed a lot too, since. His former team, the Miami Heat, just acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Celtics won the 2024 championship, lost Jayson Tatum to a 2025 Achilles tear, the Knicks ended their championship drought, and Boston just traded Jaylen Brown to the 76ers.

While the league has waited for Tyrese Haliburton and Tatum, Oladipo has been fighting for a way back. To prove his durability, the former Indiana Pacers star entered the G-League to play the 2025–26 season with the Wisconsin Herd. There, he showcased flashes of his old form, averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 assists over 15 games.

Now entirely healthy and not bound by formal agency ties, the seasoned guard is using the active free agency window to pitch himself directly to contenders looking for high-upside depth.