“I Don’t Think He Gets a Fair Chance”: Ty Lue Defends 5-Foot-7 Yuki Kawamura Over Height Doubts After Clippers Waive Him

The roster dilemma hit the Los Angeles Clippers a week before the regular season begins and it’s cost a fan favorite. Our dreams of seeing the Samurai share the floor with another Japanese star were squashed after Yuki Kawamura was cut from the final roster. Now head coach Tyronn Lue has voiced strong support for the undersized guard following the franchise’s decision to waive the fan-favorite floor general ahead of the 2026–27 NBA regular season.

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Despite cutting the 25-year-old Japanese guard from the standard 15-man roster, Lue made it abundantly clear that Kawamura possesses the basketball capabilities he wants on his roster. But persistent bias regarding his physical stature is coming in the way of establishing a footing in the NBA.

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Speaking to reporters after practice, Ty Lue was asked about Kawamura’s future and a potential move to the organization’s G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. “I don’t know how that works, but I would love to have him.”

He, however, likes the convenience of being able to call Kawamura from the G-League when needed. When asked how important it was to have Kawamura nearby to provide depth, Lue said, “Very important.”

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“I mean, he’s a very good player. I don’t think he gets a fair chance… a fair shake a lot ’cause of his height and size, but he’s a da– good basketball player. So what he’s been able to show and prove since he’s been here, you saw it the other night, you know, in the Toronto game. I mean, he’s been very good. So it’d be good to have him around.”

Lue isn’t just talking about Kawamura’s impressive flashes during training camp. The guard had a standout preseason performance against the Toronto Raptors, where he tallied 10 points, four assists, and two steals in just 14 minutes of action.

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Kawamura signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers during the offseason after previously spending time with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Chicago Bulls. Known widely for his elite court vision, relentless pace, and dynamic playmaking, as well as his close bond with former teammate Ja Morant, Kawamura has quickly established himself as a fan favorite across the league.

However, standing roughly 5-foot-7 or listed near 6-foot-1 depending on international versus footwear measurements, the undersized guard has continually faced an uphill battle convincing front offices that his defensive frame can survive a full 82-game NBA grind.

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By waiving Kawamura prior to the October 21 opening night matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the Clippers managed a late-preseason roster crunch while retaining procedural control. If Kawamura clears waivers unclaimed by rival NBA franchises, he is expected to join the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League, where he can earn a $91,000 bonus incentive by spending at least 60 days with the affiliate.

Alternatively, and perhaps favoring Ty Lue, the Clippers still maintain an open two-way contract slot alongside Jalen Pickett and Nick Martinelli, leaving the door mathematically open for a formal two-way conversion if the front office chooses to lock down his developmental rights.

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The biggest disappointment about this is that fans won’t get to see Rui Hachimura and Yuki Kawamura make their Clippers debut together. Following his release, the offseason Clippers acquisition Hachimura offered a grounded, supportive perspective on his fellow Japanese star’s next career steps during an interview with Japanese sports media member Yoko Miyaji.

“He really worked hard during training camp, so I want him to keep that up,” Hachimura noted. “Also, while chasing your dream is important, you have to make smart decisions. He’s already 25 years old, so I want him to keep that in mind as he moves forward.”

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Whether Kawamura chooses to anchor himself in the G League system under Ty Lue’s watchful eye or eventually explores opportunities back in Japan’s premier B.League, his brief stint in Los Angeles proved to the coaching staff that his competitive fire belongs on an NBA court.