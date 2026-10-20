“I Don’t Think of It”: Steve Kerr Says He Has Shifted Focus From Kristaps Porzingis to Preparing for Warriors Season

The Warriors expected Kristaps Porzingis to give their frontcourt a different dimension after acquiring him last season. Instead, he is approaching another season on the sidelines, with no clear timeline for his return. Moreover, there’s very little public detail about the illness keeping him away. Amid these complexities, head coach Steve Kerr has taken a call.

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The 10x NBA champ has shifted his focus to balancing the team with the need to prepare a short-handed team for opening night.

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“We spoke a couple of days ago, texted him over the last couple of weeks. And other than my concern for him, you know, and his own well-being, I don’t think of it,” Kerr said at the recent presser, as per Luca Evans.

“I have to focus on the guys who are here. And that’s my concern when we come into the building: how are we going to play, how are we going to start, who’s going to back up the fives, if Val doesn’t play, you know, does Graham (Ike) play, do we use one of the two-way games that he has? Those are all the basketball thoughts. But as I’ve mentioned, your first order of business is to support Kristaps and help him.”

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In short, Steve Kerr explained he has to separate those personal concerns from the work waiting for him at practice.

The Warriors confirmed last week that Kristaps Porziņgis would remain out indefinitely because of a health issue. He returned to Chase Center for meetings with GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the medical staff. And the organization said he would be around his teammates in some capacity. However, looking at Kerr’s statement about players in the “building”, KP doesn’t seem to be around.

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Moreover, there is still no timeline for his return. And he will not travel with the team for the opener against the Lakers.

The uncertainty matters because the Warriors had limited time to see what Kristaps Porziņģis could provide after acquiring him from the Hawks at last season’s trade deadline.

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He appeared in only 15 games for the Warriors, making 11 starts, after playing 17 games for the Hawks. The unicorn did prove his mettle, averaging 16.1 ppg in his limiting showing.

Can the Dubs manage without Kristaps Porzingis amid other injury absences?

The opening-night problem extends beyond the center position.

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Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are unavailable while recovering from knee injuries. And to add to already disastrous injury concerns, Brandin Podziemski joined the list.

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He missed Monday’s practice with lower-back soreness. It has forced the team to list him as questionable for the opener. Thus, we got the answer for his absence at the open practice. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry practiced fully after tweaking his right ankle during Sunday’s open scrimmage.

The team expects Steph to play against the Lakers. That leaves Kerr weighing options rather than simply plugging one player into Kristaps Porziņģis’ spot.

Moreover, Kerr’s questions about center depth and the possible use of a two-way player, Graham Ike, are immediate roster decisions.

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Al Horford and Draymond Green can help cover frontcourt minutes, while rookie Ike is among the young options Golden State could consider. The rotation will depend on who is available, particularly if Podziemski or reserve center Charles Bassey cannot play.

Notably, report suggest Bassey sustained a knee injury and the team listed day-to-day for the opener.

Kristaps Porzingis’ absence complicates the Warriors’ plans for a player whose size and shooting could have opened different offensive combinations. But the Warriors cannot build its opening-night approach around a return date the team does not have.

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Steve Kerr must prepare the available group first, while the organization continues supporting KP and waits for clearer medical guidance. Kerr’s comments make clear that the team can support him while continuing to make the decisions required for the season to begin.