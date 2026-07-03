“I Earned My Respect”: Jaylen Brown Takes Aim at GM Brad Stevens and Celtics After Getting Traded to 76ers

Ever since the blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, reports have emerged about how the Boston Celtics “were done” with their star. Another report suggested that President Brad Stevens and the rest of the front office didn’t believe the Finals MVP had a better season. Time and again, Brown has shut down those narratives, and he did it again on Thursday.

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“Boston, they packed me up,” Brown said during a Twitch livestream that quickly went viral on social media. “I’m still processing, chat, how everything went down. I’m excited and disappointed at the same time. I earned my respect from this city. Never asked for any shortcuts, no special treatment, no privilege.”

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After reading out his statement from X, JB added:

“I wasn’t thrilled with how the conversation was facilitated. I did feel like it was a lack of respect. At one point it was fine, and then out of nowhere it just went left. I definitely think there’s more to it. It definitely is more to it. I know Brad is getting a lot of criticism, but, I just wish the ‘more to it’ could have been explained. I just wish they had the respect to tell me exactly what it was, and I would have understood and respected that.”

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Brown had a career year, setting personal bests in points (28.7), rebounds (6.9), and assists (5.1). He also finished sixth in MVP voting despite Jayson Tatum being sidelined for most of the season. Yet Brian Windhorst reported, “They felt that Derrick White had a better season. The statistics that people use to analyze said that.”

Initially, reports suggested Brown was only being discussed in trade talks for players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo. Later, the narrative shifted, with reports claiming the Celtics were “full-blown shopping” the Finals MVP.

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The blockbuster deal ultimately sent Brown to the 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. However, it was the reports that surfaced afterward that added more salt to the wound.

Colin Cowherd reported that people view Brown as having a “disease” where he believes he’s the smartest person in every locker room. According to Cowherd, that rubbed not only members of Boston’s front office the wrong way but also hurt Brown’s trade value.

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That’s why Jaylen Brown in his stream also stated, “I wish that my integrity and character haven’t been attacked so much during this whole process.”

Before the deal, Bobby Marks also said there were teams around the league with “mixed feelings” about the five-time All-Star. Jaylen Brown already replied with a stern message “Analytics nowadays used to discredit and control narratives.”

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Despite his numbers and output, it was not enough to extend his stay in Boston. He called it his best season, and then the Celtics shipped him in the off-season.

Poor communication and messaging from the front office, particularly Brad Stevens, appear to have left Brown frustrated. He even revealed, “I went up to the facility, and my key card got rejected.”

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While the Celtics ultimately decided Brown was no longer part of their future, the 76ers landed an All-Star and a player who just finished among the league’s MVP candidates.