“I Felt Disrespected”: Austin Reaves Reveals Why He Confronted NBA Referee After Lakers’ Loss to Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers’ frustrations reached a boiling point on Thursday night and it’s not entirely related to the 0-2 series deficit against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following the final buzzer of a contentious Game 2, the scene on the court was far from the usual post-game handshakes. Instead, Lakers guard Austin Reaves was seen leading an animated grievance redressal with the officiating crew. That rare and raw display of emotion continued well after the game had officially ended. Reaves, known for his generally comical demeanor, appeared particularly incensed during a heated exchange with veteran referee John Goble.

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Speaking to reporters in the locker room, Reaves detailed a specific moment of friction during a jump-ball situation that he felt crossed a line of professional conduct. “I felt like I was respectful to all of them all night. There was 1 million times in the past I’ve said way worse stuff. When we were doing the whole tip ball, they were switching spots, I wanted to get on the other side because they had a guy on the side, I was just trying to keep an advantage. He turned around and just yelled in my face. I just thought it was disrespectful,” Reaves explained.

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The Lakers guard was caught on camera during the game seemingly mouthing, “That’s some bulls–t for you to talk to me like that,” and a few more choice words toward Goble. It was so bad, Luka Doncic had left the bench to hold his friend back.

Reflecting on the incident, Reaves emphasized that the power dynamic felt skewed. “At the end of the day, we’re grown men and I just didn’t feel like he needed to yell at my face like that. I told him that. I wasn’t disrespectful. I told him if I did that to him first I would’ve gotten a tech. I felt like the only reason I didn’t get a tech was because he knew he was in the wrong. I felt disrespected.”

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This personal confrontation was merely the tipping point of a night defined by missed calls, as the Lakers’ coaching staff and veteran leaders joined Reaves in a chorus of criticism regarding the officiating standards in the series.

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Lakers up the campaign against the referee, John Goble

The tension regarding the referees was not limited to Austin Reaves. Throughout the game, the Lakers were visibly reactive over several non-calls, including a made shot by LeBron James that the officials decided not to count. At one point, James was heard shouting, “What the f— are you talking about? You f—ing suck, man” at Goble.

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Following the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick stood firmly behind his players, specifically calling out the treatment of his superstar forward. “LeBron has the worst whistle of any star player I’ve ever seen. He got clobbered again tonight a bunch. Guy gets hit on the head more than any player I’ve seen on drives and it rarely gets called,” Redick stated.

Redick further noted the disparity in how the Thunder’s defense is officiated compared to the Lakers. “They have a few guys that foul on every possession, and all the good defenses do. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets a touch foul on a drive. There was a stretch where four straight possessions our guys got absolutely clobbered.”

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Statistically, the Thunder held the advantage, shooting 26 free throws to the Lakers’ 21, while committing five fewer fouls. However, Redick was careful to admit, “We didn’t lose because of the refs. That’s never the case… Oklahoma City outplayed us.”

With the Lakers now 0-6 against the Thunder this season (including the regular season) and heading home for a do-or-die Game 3 on Saturday, the team must find a way to channel this “disrespect” into a defensive effort against the reigning champions.