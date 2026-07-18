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“I Gave a Little Cheat Code”: Anthony Edwards Admits Leaking Tips to Karl-Anthony Towns to Beat Victor Wembanyama and Spurs

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 18, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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“I Gave a Little Cheat Code”: Anthony Edwards Admits Leaking Tips to Karl-Anthony Towns to Beat Victor Wembanyama and Spurs

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 18, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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It took three consecutive trips to the Conference Finals for Karl-Anthony Towns to finally get over the hump. The six-time All-Star played a pivotal role in the NBA Finals against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, helping lead the New York Knicks to the 2026 championship. After winning his first title, KAT was quick to credit his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate for playing a key role behind the scenes. Recently, Anthony Edwards revealed that he even answered a FaceTime call from Towns in the middle of the night.

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“I was turned up,” said Edwards at the 2026 Fanatics Fest. “It may have been like 3:00 in the morning when he FaceTimed me after the game. But yeah, I was talking to him before every game cuz we played San Antonio. So, just, you know, giving him a little tips and stuff on which players like to go which way and, you know, stuff about Wemby. So, yeah, I gave a little cheat code, and he passed the test. Shout out, KAT!”

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Anthony Edwards shared the details because Towns had previously revealed that his former teammate helped him in the NBA Finals.

“Shoutout to my brother Anthony Edwards, talking to him all the time,” KAT said. “Those guys made me better. They made me a better leader, they made me a better player, and made me the man I am today. Forever grateful for them.”

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Before the Knicks faced the Spurs, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves made valiant efforts in the semi-finals of the conference. Even though the scoreline was 4-2, the series was much closer.

Ant-Man was averaging 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across the six-game series. It included a massive 36-point night in Game 3 and a 32-point, 14-rebound, six-assist performance in Game 4.

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While he couldn’t beat the Spurs, Edwards had no problem helping his former teammate. Before KAT was traded to New York, he was the #1 draft pick from the Timberwolves. He won ROTY and then formed a great partnership with Edwards.

The duo reached new heights during the 2023-24 season, when both players earned All-Star selections and helped Minnesota finish with a 56-26 record.

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The Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs before knocking off the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a dramatic seven-game series. However, their memorable postseason run ended in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. It was enough for other teams to take notice and consider the Wolves a legitimate threat.

But after that season, Towns was eventually traded to the Knicks. Despite this, his relationship with Edwards never faded. While Anthony Edwards is turning over another page with LaMelo Ball’s partnership, he still fondly recalls helping Towns.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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Tanay Sahai

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