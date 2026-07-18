“I Gave a Little Cheat Code”: Anthony Edwards Admits Leaking Tips to Karl-Anthony Towns to Beat Victor Wembanyama and Spurs

It took three consecutive trips to the Conference Finals for Karl-Anthony Towns to finally get over the hump. The six-time All-Star played a pivotal role in the NBA Finals against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, helping lead the New York Knicks to the 2026 championship. After winning his first title, KAT was quick to credit his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate for playing a key role behind the scenes. Recently, Anthony Edwards revealed that he even answered a FaceTime call from Towns in the middle of the night.

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“I was turned up,” said Edwards at the 2026 Fanatics Fest. “It may have been like 3:00 in the morning when he FaceTimed me after the game. But yeah, I was talking to him before every game cuz we played San Antonio. So, just, you know, giving him a little tips and stuff on which players like to go which way and, you know, stuff about Wemby. So, yeah, I gave a little cheat code, and he passed the test. Shout out, KAT!”

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Anthony Edwards shared the details because Towns had previously revealed that his former teammate helped him in the NBA Finals.

“Shoutout to my brother Anthony Edwards, talking to him all the time,” KAT said. “Those guys made me better. They made me a better leader, they made me a better player, and made me the man I am today. Forever grateful for them.”

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Before the Knicks faced the Spurs, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves made valiant efforts in the semi-finals of the conference. Even though the scoreline was 4-2, the series was much closer.

Ant-Man was averaging 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across the six-game series. It included a massive 36-point night in Game 3 and a 32-point, 14-rebound, six-assist performance in Game 4.

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While he couldn’t beat the Spurs, Edwards had no problem helping his former teammate. Before KAT was traded to New York, he was the #1 draft pick from the Timberwolves. He won ROTY and then formed a great partnership with Edwards.

The duo reached new heights during the 2023-24 season, when both players earned All-Star selections and helped Minnesota finish with a 56-26 record.

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The Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs before knocking off the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a dramatic seven-game series. However, their memorable postseason run ended in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. It was enough for other teams to take notice and consider the Wolves a legitimate threat.

But after that season, Towns was eventually traded to the Knicks. Despite this, his relationship with Edwards never faded. While Anthony Edwards is turning over another page with LaMelo Ball’s partnership, he still fondly recalls helping Towns.